The 2018 homecoming maids for Zachary High include:
Ninth grade
Lanay Mealey, daughter of Sidney Mealey Jr. and LaShone Mealey
Jules Patin, daughter of Huey and Terin Patin
Tenth grade
Breanne Garcia, daughter of Jim and Rachael Garcia
Genesis Scott, daughter of Mardia and Danitra Scott
Kelsey White, daughter of Ted and Ladricca White
Eleventh grade
Jacqueline “Mimi” Allen, daughter of Jack Allen and Leah Constantino
Cameron Hays, daughter of Jarvis Hays and Tonja Jackson
Karsyn Kelley, daughter of Shawn and Cherie Kelley
Twelfth grade
Morgan Cooper, daughter of Larry and Teressa Cooper
Kendal Kelley, daughter of Shawn and Cherie Kelley
Katie Mestayer, daughter of Chris and Kay Mestayer
Kamryn Stewart, daughter of Kirby and LaShawn Stewart
The activity schedule for Friday includes a pep rally at 10:30 a.m. followed by early dismissal at 11:15 a.m. The homecoming parade is at 3 p.m. and the game is at 7 p.m. The dance is at 8 p.m. Saturday.
After the game Friday, the school will host Late Night Madness to kick off the basketball teams' seasons. The night will be filled with music, concessions, dunking and 3-point contests, giveaways from Walk-On’s and more.