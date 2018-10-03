The 2018 homecoming maids for Zachary High include:

Ninth grade

Lanay Mealey, daughter of Sidney Mealey Jr. and LaShone Mealey

Jules Patin, daughter of Huey and Terin Patin

Tenth grade

Breanne Garcia, daughter of Jim and Rachael Garcia

Genesis Scott, daughter of Mardia and Danitra Scott

Kelsey White, daughter of Ted and Ladricca White

Eleventh grade 

Jacqueline “Mimi” Allen, daughter of Jack Allen and Leah Constantino

Cameron Hays, daughter of Jarvis Hays and Tonja Jackson

Karsyn Kelley, daughter of Shawn and Cherie Kelley

Twelfth grade 

Morgan Cooper, daughter of Larry and Teressa Cooper

Kendal Kelley, daughter of Shawn and Cherie Kelley

Katie Mestayer, daughter of Chris and Kay Mestayer

Kamryn Stewart, daughter of Kirby and LaShawn Stewart

The activity schedule for Friday includes a pep rally at 10:30 a.m. followed by early dismissal at 11:15 a.m. The homecoming parade is at 3 p.m. and the game is at 7 p.m. The dance is  at 8 p.m. Saturday.

After the game Friday, the school will host Late Night Madness to kick off the basketball teams' seasons. The night will be filled with music, concessions, dunking and 3-point contests, giveaways from Walk-On’s and more.

