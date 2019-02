Winners in the Young Authors Contest from Bains Lower Elementary School are, front row from left, Kaiden Meredith and Tristan Ruff; second row, Cheyenne Wade, Eleanor Pero, Patrick Prescott, Mason Simmons, Piper Cutrer and Sawyer Smith; and third row, Marley Wallis, Helen Claire Wesberry, Aurora Luneau, Hayes Maginnis, Wesley LaGringe, Don Ford, Easton Blanchard, Vincent George and Journey Fowler.