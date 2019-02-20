A 2018 graduate of West Feliciana High School and two current students have recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout within the Boy Scouts of America. All three are members of Troop 61, which is sponsored by St. Francisville United Methodist Church.
Drew Hennessy, a 2018 graduate of West Feliciana High School, is the son of Ralph and Deann Hennessy. He is currently an aviation major at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston.
Caleb Dixon, a junior at West Feliciana High School, is the son of Trenell Dixon and the late Melissa Turner. He is a member of Healing Place Church in St. Francisville. He is a lieutenant junior grade and the operations officer in the Naval Junior ROTC program at WFHS.
David Slater, also a junior at West Feliciana High School, is the son of Wayne and Ann Slater and is a member of St. Francisville United Methodist Church. He is a member of the WFHS cross-country and soccer teams. Slater and Dixon have both been a member of Troop 61 since 2013.
To earn the Eagle Scout rank, the highest advancement rank in Scouting, a Boy Scout must fulfill requirements in the areas of leadership, service and outdoor skills; only five out of 100 Scouts ever earn this rank.