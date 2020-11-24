West Feliciana Hospital welcomed a team of physicians from Gastroenterology Associates of TDDC, a news release said.
Gastroenterology Associates of TDDC has served the Baton Rouge area since its establishment in 1977, offering a wide range of services including treatment of esophagus, liver, pancreas, gall bladder, stomach and the large and small intestines.
The doctors are working at St. Francis Gastroenterology, an affiliate of West Feliciana Hospital at 10289 Gould Dr., Suite C, on the facility’s campus.
The physicians include:
Satyaprasad Alapati, MD, is a board-certified gastroenterology specialist in Baton Rouge. He graduated from Rangaraya Medical College, Andhara University, India. Alapati performed his internship at the Government General Hospital, Kakinada, India, and residency at Christ Hospital and Medical Center at the University of Illinois. He completed his gastroenterology fellowship at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Alapiti specializes in general, interventional and bariatric gastroenterology.
Ryan Chauvin, MD, is a board-certified gastroenterology specialist in Baton Rouge. He completed his undergraduate studies at LSU and earned his medical degree from University of Sint Eustatius School of Medicine. Chauvin completed his internship, residency and fellowship at the LSU Health Science Center. Chauvin has experience with esophageal and gastrointestinal disorders.
Walker McDonald, MD, is a is a board-certified gastroenterology specialist in Baton Rouge. He graduated from Louisiana Tech University and earned his medical degree and completed his internship and residency at the LSU Health Science Center. McDonald completed his fellowship at Texas A&M’s Scott and White Memorial Hospital. He specializes in endoscopic ultrasound.
Douglas Walsh, MD, is a is a board-certified gastroenterology specialist in Baton Rouge. He received his undergraduate degree from LSU, then earned his medical degree from LSU Medical School in Shreveport. Walsh completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Virginia, followed by a GI fellowship at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, part of the Washington University School of Medicine. Walsh manages the full spectrum of GI disorders, including colon cancer screening and prevention, IBS, GERD, and diseases of the liver and pancreas.