East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings Aug. 27-Sept. 11:

 

Aug. 27

 

Michael Kelly: 4259 Stonewall Drive, Addis; 40; possession of clonazepam, possession of Schedule 2 drugs, possession of Schedule 3 drugs, prohibited acts-distribution of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant

 

Aug. 30

 

Evan Lynch: 30618 Corbin Ave., Walker; 20; fugitive warrants

 

Jennifer Doiran: 505 Camellia St., Baton Rouge; age not listed; illegal possession of stolen things, illegal carrying of weapon, criminal trespassing, theft, attempted crime

 

Timothy Tyler: 505 Camellia St., Baton Rouge; 46; illegal possession of stolen things, illegal carry of a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, simple burglary, theft of firearms

 

Sept. 1

 

James Brown: 3024 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter: 44; fugitive warrant

 

Lee Edward Scott: 504 Charleston App, Baton Rouge; 57; drug paraphernalia, remaining after being forbidden

 

Linda Kelly: 1072 Johnson St., Clinton; 59; threatening public officer with bodily harm and death, public intimidation

 

Edwin Harrell: 9800 Plank Road, Clinton; 31; domestic abuse battery, arson-simple

 

Sept. 2

 

Joseph Royal: 17812 La. 67, Norwood; 53; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule 1 drugs, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest by officer, prohibited acts-distribution of drug paraphernalia

 

Henry Williams: 1525 Brenda Travis St., McComb, Mississippi; 49; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, no seat belt, driving on roadway laned for traffic, turning movement and required signals, operating vehicle with suspended license

 

Shawn Bryant: 10813 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge; 52; disturbing the peace

 

Sept. 3

 

Robert Hampton: 7467 Carruth Road, Wilson; 24; two counts bench warrants

 

Jody Richards: 7014 La. 10, Jackson; 18; possession of marijuana, resisting an officer by giving false information, illegal carrying of a weapon

 

Sept. 4

 

Mildred Weatherspoon: 2318 Violet St., Jackson; 48; unauthorized use of access card

 

Sept. 7

 

Michael Heirtzler: 3176 La. 956, Ethel; 22; criminal damage to property

 

Dontrell Allen: 207 Cougar Road, Lafayette; 31; disturbing the peace-violent manner

 

Sept. 8

 

Lisa Dixon: 5018 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; 43; simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, simple burglary

 

Sept. 10

 

Zachary Juneau: 17045 Wax Road, Greenwell Springs; 18; DUI-first offense, speeding

 

Derek Reed: 542 La. 68, Jackson; 46; fugitive warrant

 

Mildred Wilson: 11181 La. 19, Wilson; 48; two counts bench warrant

 

Felicia Dunn: 2318 Violet St., Jackson; 29; bench warrant

 

Randy Baxter: 17934 La. 10, Clinton; 56; DWI-first offense, careless operation, accident report

 

Sept. 11

 

Ryan Hernan: 3786 Sam Talbert Road, Clinton; 31; DWI-first offense, maximum speed

 

