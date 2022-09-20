East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings Aug. 27-Sept. 11:
Aug. 27
Michael Kelly: 4259 Stonewall Drive, Addis; 40; possession of clonazepam, possession of Schedule 2 drugs, possession of Schedule 3 drugs, prohibited acts-distribution of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant
Aug. 30
Evan Lynch: 30618 Corbin Ave., Walker; 20; fugitive warrants
Jennifer Doiran: 505 Camellia St., Baton Rouge; age not listed; illegal possession of stolen things, illegal carrying of weapon, criminal trespassing, theft, attempted crime
Timothy Tyler: 505 Camellia St., Baton Rouge; 46; illegal possession of stolen things, illegal carry of a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, simple burglary, theft of firearms
Sept. 1
James Brown: 3024 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter: 44; fugitive warrant
Lee Edward Scott: 504 Charleston App, Baton Rouge; 57; drug paraphernalia, remaining after being forbidden
Linda Kelly: 1072 Johnson St., Clinton; 59; threatening public officer with bodily harm and death, public intimidation
Edwin Harrell: 9800 Plank Road, Clinton; 31; domestic abuse battery, arson-simple
Sept. 2
Joseph Royal: 17812 La. 67, Norwood; 53; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule 1 drugs, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest by officer, prohibited acts-distribution of drug paraphernalia
Henry Williams: 1525 Brenda Travis St., McComb, Mississippi; 49; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, no seat belt, driving on roadway laned for traffic, turning movement and required signals, operating vehicle with suspended license
Shawn Bryant: 10813 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge; 52; disturbing the peace
Sept. 3
Robert Hampton: 7467 Carruth Road, Wilson; 24; two counts bench warrants
Jody Richards: 7014 La. 10, Jackson; 18; possession of marijuana, resisting an officer by giving false information, illegal carrying of a weapon
Sept. 4
Mildred Weatherspoon: 2318 Violet St., Jackson; 48; unauthorized use of access card
Sept. 7
Michael Heirtzler: 3176 La. 956, Ethel; 22; criminal damage to property
Dontrell Allen: 207 Cougar Road, Lafayette; 31; disturbing the peace-violent manner
Sept. 8
Lisa Dixon: 5018 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; 43; simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, simple burglary
Sept. 10
Zachary Juneau: 17045 Wax Road, Greenwell Springs; 18; DUI-first offense, speeding
Derek Reed: 542 La. 68, Jackson; 46; fugitive warrant
Mildred Wilson: 11181 La. 19, Wilson; 48; two counts bench warrant
Felicia Dunn: 2318 Violet St., Jackson; 29; bench warrant
Randy Baxter: 17934 La. 10, Clinton; 56; DWI-first offense, careless operation, accident report
Sept. 11
Ryan Hernan: 3786 Sam Talbert Road, Clinton; 31; DWI-first offense, maximum speed