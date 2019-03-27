Mardi Gras Ball celebrated at Jackson Elementary Advocate staff report Mar 27, 2019 - 2:30 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Charlicia Whitfield is all smiles March 1 at the Jackson Elementary School Mardi Gras Ball. Provided photo Kyiesha Campbell and her son Jermarcus Goss Jr. enjoy the festivities March 1 at the Jackson Elementary School Mardi Gras Ball. Provided photo Aiden George looks dapper March 1 at the Jackson Elementary School Mardi Gras Ball. Provided photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jackson Elementary School hosted a Mardi Gras Ball for students and families on the evening of Friday, March 1. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email