The weekend of Feb. 9-10 was busy for Jackson-area Boy Scouts.
On Feb. 9, the boys harvested turnips.
Bruce Dodd had planted a field of turnips for wildlife and then later gave all the turnips to Helping in His Name Food Bank, of Jackson. Scout Master Kevin Tomb called his troop members together, and they picked 1½ acres of turnips. These were divided into 136 bags of turnips given to clients at the food bank.
On Feb. 10, Boy Scout Troop No. 51, of Jackson, and some of Cub Scout Pack 61, of St. Francisville, celebrated Scout Sunday during the church service of Jackson United Methodist Church.
Troop No. 51 chose Feb. 10 as Scout Sunday because it is in close proximity to the Boy Scout of America’s birthday Feb. 8. Scout Sunday was added to the Scout celebration in the mid-1940s to bring greater awareness to Scouting and to allow Scouts to live out their “Duty to God” pledge.
During the service, Burke Summerford and Jamie Legget read the Scout Law. The laws included “A Scout is Reverent,” and Scouts of all ages promise to do their “Duty to God.”
In the service, Phillip Nason and Xander Wilcox presented the American and Christian flags at the beginning of the service. Nico Mendel and William Kilcrease passed out bulletins, Jacob Rome and Tony Mendel were the acolytes, Garrett Rome and Orrin Noland were Scripture readers, and Kayden Fisher and Travis Kilcrease were ushers.