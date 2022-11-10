The St. Francisville Board of Aldermen will hold a brainstorming session Wednesday, Nov. 16, in an attempt to come up with final details on an ordinance regulating short-term rental properties, such as those promoted by Airbnb and other internet booking sites.
The board decided to call the 5 p.m. work session after discussing a proposal on the table from the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission during its Nov. 8 meeting.
Because the town has no ordinance regulating them, St. Francisville now has seven properties operating as short-term rental units that compete against established hotels and bed-and-breakfast businesses but do not collect sales and occupancy taxes.
In addition to regulating the zoning classifications in which they may operate, the ordinance would set parking requirements, require tax collections, set occupancy limits and impose other restrictions.
Hoping to deter investors from buying up property that could serve as affordable, permanent housing for long-term residents, the aldermen discussed setting a cap of 10 units in the town but allowing short-term rental owners already operating to continue in a “non-conforming use” status.
In other action, the board approved a Planning and Zoning Commission recommendation to set limits on the maximum number of structures that may be built on lots in various zones of the town.
The aldermen also tabled a proposal to create specific regulations for construction in the Commerce Street corridor until a committee draws up a complete set of rules and design standards.
They also voted to drop a proposal to regulate car washes until such time as an operator proposes to build a new one in town.
On another topic, new Police Chief Randy Metz outlined steps he is taking to improve the Police Department since his appointment last month.
Metz said his move into the department is like “coming into an old house that needs a lot of work.”
The board voted to hire Alex Gremillion as a police officer, which Metz said will give him three officers in town. The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing to help the department cover its patrol shifts, he said.