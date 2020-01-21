CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury held a second organizational meeting to start new terms Tuesday, but the outcome was different from the first session in the selection of a new parish manager.
Jurors met on Jan. 13 as required by state law, but Jury President Louis Kent started the meeting before the posted time of 6 p.m., which he later acknowledged was a violation of the state Open Meetings Law.
Kent, who was reelected as jury president, apologized for the error, noting that "everyone was LSU crazy" and wanted to get home that night to watch the LSU-Clemson national championship football game.
The jurors were expected to vote last week on a Personnel Committee recommendation to name Homeland Security Director Joseph G. "Jody" Moreau to the full-time post of parish manager, replacing Sonya Crowe.
Crowe took a banking job, but wanted to continue as jury treasurer on a part-time basis.
In a surprise move, however, a majority of five jurors instead voted to name Clinton funeral home employee and community volunteer Bill Ford as parish manager.
Ford came to the jury office the next day, talked to office employees and some jurors, then sent word to jury officials that he would not accept the job.
The move by Jurors Richard Oliveaux, Michael Cheatham, Kyle Fleniken, Jason McCray and Ed Brooks, and Ford's subsequent decision, threw the jury's future operations into question, as Kent and others said last week they were not sure Moreau or Crowe would accept the positions.
Speaking of the preceding events, Moreau told jurors and a large crowd Tuesday he "learned a lot" during what was his birthday week.
He said he started as a "naive 49-year-old; now I'm 50 and much wiser."
"I think you got the best man for the job. I think you've made the right decision," Ford said to Moreau, thanking him for "overlooking a bunch of stuff" and deciding to take the job.
Moreau said he believed he fell out of favor with a majority of the jurors because he stood up for parish firefighters who were confronted at a Jan. 11 natural gas rupture and fire by School Board member Michael Bradford, director of the gas district that serves the area.
Bradford denied being involved in the decision, but Moreau said the school board member was disrespectful to the first responders on the scene.
Moreau thanked the large contingent of parish volunteer firefighters who attended Tuesday's meeting.
Ford also told the jury that he was not happy at the way Moreau was treated, citing a loss of trust as one reason for his decision to bow out.
"If it happened to him, it could happen to me," Ford said.
Retired state employee Larry Hofstad and Moreau disagreed sharply over Moreau's plan to continue working part-time as the homeland security director, with a state and federal grant ultimately funding part of his $78,936 salary.
"I'm not sure how you can appoint someone to full-time and part-time jobs at the same time," Hofstad said, predicting the jury will get in legal trouble for its move.
"I wouldn't apply if I wasn't capable," Moreau shot back, adding that six parishes have one person sharing the homeland security and top administrative positions.
Former Parish Manager John Rouchon, who was unsuccessful in regaining his old job, criticized the jury for starting Moreau at 11th of 15 steps in the jury's salary schedule.
Oliveaux told Ford he is sorry he did not take the job after the jury voted him in, and said he hopes Moreau "will do us a great job."
But he said his vote for Ford was in response to his constituents.
"I wasn't put into office to be the most popular guy," Oliveaux said.
In addition to reelecting Kent as president and Keith Mills as vice president, the jury named Crowe as parish treasurer at an annual salary of $30,000.