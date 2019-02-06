This spring, the Shelter Insurance Foundation will award $2000 scholarships to a graduate from Silliman Institute, Zachary High and West Feliciana High.
Rhonda Landry Shelter Insurance Agency sponsors and partially funds the scholarships.
A committee of local high school officials and community leaders will select the local recipients.
The committee will consider each applicant’s scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character and participation and leadership in school and community activities, according to a news release. The scholarships are given without regard to race, disability, religion, national origin or gender of applicants. The names of the recipients will be announced at the close of the school year.
The students may apply the scholarship funds toward tuition, fees, or campus housing for any course of study beginning the fall after the recipients' high school graduation and leading to an academic degree at any accredited college or university. The Foundation makes payment directly to the schools the recipients select.
Applications and additional information about the Shelter Foundation Scholarship should be completed and returned to the school official serving on the selection committee by March 31. For information, interested seniors should contact their high school counselor, principal or Shelter Insurance agent Landry.
The Shelter Insurance Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation for charitable and educational purposes. It is sponsored by the Shelter Insurance Companies headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.