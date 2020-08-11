LSU AgCenter to offer online Dining with Diabetes Classes
Dining with Diabetes is a program that helps adults at risk for or living with Type 2 diabetes learn how to manage their condition through meal planning, label reading and portion control. The five-part educational series will be held virtually on Mondays Aug. 17 through Sept. 14. The date for a follow-up reunion class with a guest speaker will be announced later. The online classes begin at 5:30 p.m. and last 1-1½ hours each.
The program will be conducted by Layne Langley, LSU AgCenter area nutrition agent, and Dewana Bobo, family nurse practitioner with the Daniel Clinic. Participants will receive all information discussed at each class including tools to help successfully manage their condition.
There is no cost. The series is open to the public. Although free, preregistration is required. Limited online class capacity is available.
Call (225) 635-3614 for information and to be emailed the link to register, email Langley at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu for information or visit West Feliciana Parish LSU AgCenter on Facebook to register. Registration ends Friday, Aug. 14.
Session dates and topics:
Aug. 17: What is Diabetes?
Aug. 24: Carbohydrates and Sweeteners
Aug. 31: Fats and Sodium
Sept. 14: Vitamins, Minerals and Fiber
East Feliciana High nears start
East Feliciana High School orientation is 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Visit the school or district website for the link.
From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13, Chromebooks for virtual students will be distributed. Parents are to drive through the bus loading zone for pickup. Students on a hybrid schedule will receive Chromebooks on the first day of class.
Ninth and 12th graders attend class on Mondays and Thursdays. 10th and 11th graders attend on Tuesday and Fridays.
Visit efschools.net for information.
After-school learning
The East Feliciana Parish after-school program is moving online for the 2020-21 school year. Register at efschools.net/afterschool for the free program. For information, contact Tongia Sanders at (225) 683-3782 or (225) 244-2811 or tsanders@efschools.net. Help with homework, ACT practice, school clubs and other enrichment are available.
Royal Blue Club seeks members
The West Feliciana High Royal Blue Club is accepting memberships from family and corporate sponsors. The club provides supports to extracurricular activities at the school. Membership is $150 and includes admission for two at home games, a parking pass and choice of a gift. Visit www.facebook.com/westfelroyalblueclub/photos/a.1745600575707497/2656315431302669/?type=3 for the form.
Church collecting offering for schools
St. Francisville United Methodist is collecting a special offering for West Feliciana Parish schools. The school system is not collecting fees this year because of economic hardships due to the coronavirus. The church has a special offering to support the schools and assist with these costs. Visit www.stfrumc.org/giving.html to make a donations. Indicate on the donation that it is for the school offering. All money collected will be divided between Bains Lower, Bains Elementary, West Feliciana Middle School and West Feliciana High School.
Public hearings set Friday
The West Feliciana Parish Law Enforcement District will hold a public hearing at 8:30 a.m. Friday Sept. 14, at its regular meeting place at the West Feliciana Parish Courthouse Annex, 4785 Prosperity St., St. Francisville.
Also, the West Feliciana Parish 911 Communications District in will hold a public hearing at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14 at the West Feliciana Parish 911 Communications District Building, 9938 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville.
Both meetings are looking at millage rates.
What's going on?
We’d love to see photos and hear about activities that have happened recently or are planned. Share the information and photos at extra@theadvocate.com.