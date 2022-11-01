As part of homecoming week festivities in East Feliciana Parish public schools, Clinton Elementary School hosted its annual coronation ceremony Oct. 20.
To practice the democratic process, students in each grade level cast ballots for their peers and elected the following court:
- Miss and Mr. Pre-K Xyren Beauchamp and Braxton Edwards
- Miss and Mr. Kindergarten Audrey Collins and Treshon Harding
- Miss and Mr. First Grade Cassidy Green and Daihlon Turner
- Miss and Mr. Second Grade Madison Profit and Ayden Robinson
- Miss and Mr. Third Grade Audrey McCastle and Marquel Ferguson
- Miss and Mr. Fourth Grade Dezariya McClain and Richie Coleman
- Miss and Mr. Fifth Grade TyShawn Lanns and Collin Floyd
- Miss and Mr. Sixth Grade Jazzlyn Franklin and Braylon Edwards
- Miss and Mr. CES Trinitee Causey and A’Landon Dunn