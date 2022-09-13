Memorial rodeo starts Friday
Dan Klein Memorial Rodeo is Sept. 16-17 at 7 p.m. each night. Gates open at 5 p.m. Advance tickets are $10, available at Zachary Feed on Plank Road, Feliciana Co-op on Plank Road in Clinton and Tri-Parish Co-op in Slaughter. Tickets are $15 at the gate. Children 5 and under are free. The rodeo is at Klein Arena, Gross Road, Clinton.
Fall Angola Prison Rodeo: Each Sunday in October. The gates open at 8 a.m. for craft sales and festivities, and rodeo begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $20, and all seats are reserved. Purchase at the only official rodeo ticket outlet at angolarodeo.com, or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Sharps disposal
The East Feliciana Parish Health Unit is providing free disposal of sharps waste from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday through Friday. Bring sharps containers inside for disposal. Use a suitable container — such as a heavy-duty plastic laundry detergent bottle — for the sharps.
Lane offers jewelry sale
Lane Regional Medical Center will host the Masquerade $5 Jewelry and Accessories Sale from 7 a.m. — 4 p.m. through Sept. 16 in the Staff Development Classroom on the first floor of the hospital, 6300 Main St., Zachary. All proceeds benefit the Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation.
There will be a variety of jewelry and accessories for men, women and children including rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, jewelry sets, wallets, watches and more. Everything is $5 each. Cash and debit/credit cards will be accepted.
Lane Foundation to host annual golf tournament
The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s fifth annual Golf Tournament will be Oct. 28 at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. For team registration or sponsorship information, visit lanermc.org or call (225) 658-6699.
Learn about Jackson history
A book premiere for "Journey to War’s Eve" will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St. Author Michael F. Howell will speak about his newly released book "Journey to War’s Eve: An Antebellum History of Jackson, Louisiana." Books will be available for purchase after the event. (225) 658-1850 for information.
Art exhibit in st. Francisville
From now through February, Joe Savell’s Backwoods Gallery, 11931 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville, has a show of art by William Norman Arnold, an artist who captured Louisiana scenes and people during his lifetime (1907-2006). The gallery is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Arnold was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and spent his boyhood years in Brinkley, Arkansas. Although Arnold had a brief early minor league baseball career, he came to Louisiana in 1939 — living in Monroe and then in Baton Rouge to work in the oil and gas industry. Joe Savell met Arnold and first saw his paintings in the 1990s.
Arnold went into a drugstore in Monroe and, according to him, “saw some tubes of paints and brushes on the counter. I bought them and started making a painting.”
Arnold visited New Orleans artists and in 1966-67 attended the John McCrady School of Art in New Orleans.
Gospel music event will also take back prescriptions
A prescription take back event is set for noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Mount Gideon Activity Center, 7386 Battle Road, Ethel. The Mount Gideon Baptist Church Youth Gospel Fest 2022 will be held at the same time. Free food, music, games and prizes will be available.
Hunter safety class planned
A hunter safety course sponsored by the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Jackson VFW Hall, 3699 La. 10, Jackson. Attendance is required for both days. Participants can preregister at louisianaoutdoors.com/events/191852 or call (225) 683-8563 with questions.
Concert series returns
Vibes in the Ville returns Sept. 22 with Blu Rouge. The event is free and on the fourth Thursday of each month. Concerts start at 5:30 p.m. Food will be available. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to Parker Park in St. Francisville.
Livestock show registration open
The Feliciana Fall Classic is Oct. 22 at Clinton Arena. It is opened to registered beef heifers and bulls, commercial heifers, and showmanship. Open to ages 9-19 who are 4-H or FFA members. Entry is $20 until Oct. 15. Register at felicianafc.fairwire.com.