The Louisiana Department of Health has opened more federally supported monoclonal antibody therapy sites, with a site in Clinton opening Tuesday.
Each site will be open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an ability to serve more than 150 patients daily per site.
The first two federally supported antibody therapy sites opened on Sunday in Rayne and Leesville.
The Clinton site opens Tuesday at the Clinton Alternative Learning Center, 9414 Plank Road, Clinton.
Louisiana received its first allocation of monoclonal antibodies Nov. 12, 2020, and began administering to positive, symptomatic patients immediately.
LDH’s Bureau of Community Preparedness has led the effort to select qualified contractors who can quickly develop and staff the federally-supported sites — infusion centers — where the treatments will be offered. In addition to the federally-supported sites, there are 102 providers statewide that had received mAb shipments they could administer as treatment.
Monoclonal antibodies are man-made antibodies produced in a laboratory that can mimic the human immune system response to infection, according to a news release.
Patients need to be referred by their doctor or other healthcare provider to a facility that offers the therapy such as a hospital or an infusion center. Those without a provider can be referred by an urgent care, community clinic, emergency department, hospitalist, etc.
Patients with a positive COVID-19 viral test should speak with their healthcare provider to determine whether they are eligible for mAb treatment and to discuss potential benefits and side effects.
A call center is also available to answer questions and provide information related to monoclonal antibody therapeutic treatments at (877) 332-6585.
Eligibility criteria
In order to be eligible for the treatment, the patient must meet all of the following:
- Have a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 (molecular/PCR or antigen)
- Are within 10 days of the start of their symptoms
- Are at least 12 years of age or older and weigh at least 40 kilograms (88 pounds)
- Are at a high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization
Patients are reminded the procedure takes at least two hours. This includes 30 minutes to receive the infusion, then 1.5 hours of observation.
For patients who are taking medications, they should take their regular doses before treatment. It is also ok to eat before the treatment.