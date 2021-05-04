Both East Feliciana and West Feliciana parish officials have announced that mask mandates have been lifted in those parishes. This action follows Gov. Jon Bel Edwards’ April 27 announcement lifting the statewide mask mandate.
However, this doesn’t mean masks aren't still required in some places.
Per the governor’s order, masks are still required at early childhood education centers; K — 12 schools; colleges and universities; public transit; health care facilities; and state public buildings.
Other restrictions that have been amended are as follows:
- No capacity restrictions on outdoor events
- Indoor events may host up to 75% occupancy with 6-foot social distancing or operate at 100% with mask enforcement
- For live music, 10 feet of space will be required between the stage and the audience. Crowds must be seated.
- Bars will only be open to those 21 and older
West Feliciana Parish issued an announcement through email saying its mask policy has been lifted.
East Feliciana Parish Police Jury President Louis Kent said East Feliciana Parish will not be imposing a parish mask mandate in the unincorporated areas of East Feliciana Parish.
Kent said he based his decision on the success of the vaccination rollout in the parish as well as the reports over the past six months showing East Feliciana consistently as one of parishes with the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Kent said business, local government leaders and municipalities and villages have a right to impose their own protective measures to include mask mandates.