Thursday
Menu: Breakfast special: Breakfast sausage or ham, grits/biscuit, jelly/margarine, escalloped apples, orange juice, fruit and grain bar
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, bread, fudge round snack cake
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Country meatballs, mixed vegetables, bread, margarine, oatmeal cookie snack cake
Country Manor Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, candied sweet potatoes, southern green beans, bread, margarine, mandarin oranges
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Birthday special: Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, dinner roll, cake
Bingo (Oakwood Village): 11 a.m., East Feliciana
July 19
Menu: Hamburger with cheese, lettuce/tomato/pickle, mayonnaise/mustard, baked beans, mixed fruit
Devotional and blood pressure checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.