Crunch time for Feliciana winter sports teams
Indoor track is in midseason and playoffs are on the near horizon for basketball and soccer teams, making it crunch time for Feliciana winter sports teams with playoff aspirations.
For boys basketball, both the Saints and Tigers will have to make up a lot of ground as, at the time of writing, they held the 37 and 36 seeds in their classification, respectively. The Tigers lost a nail-biter to Belaire on Jan. 9 (47-50), and the Saints also fought in a close loss Jan. 12 to Thomas Jefferson (41-43). The Tigers and Saints boys may be dark horses for the playoff, but on Tuesday they will play at East Feliciana for local bragging rights.
The Lady Saints basketball team (15-7) was a 19 seed for the 3A playoffs at the time of writing. If they can come out with a winning record through the gantlet of Baker, University, Brusly, Glen Oaks, Mentorship and Madison Prep over the next two weeks, coach Tim Washington’s team may be hosting a home playoff game.
The West Feliciana boys soccer team at the time of writing were a 32 seed (6-6-1) and will likely have to defeat University, the 2 seed in Division III, on Saturday and Brusly at home Tuesday to get to have a chance at the playoffs. Only 24 teams make the playoffs. The Saints boys went 2-1 the week of Jan. 7 with wins over Brighton and Plaquemine.
The Lady Saints (4-9-1) at the time of writing were just on the cusp of the playoffs as the 24 seed with upcoming games against the University girls (also seeded 2 in Division III) Saturday (away) and Brusly (home Tuesday). The Lady Saints' Jan. 9 win over Dunham (3-0) should reflect well the next time the power rankings are calculated.
The Silliman boys and girls basketball teams will be spending the remainder of January trying to pull in more wins than losses to finish the regular season with winning records. They will be challenged with a three-game road swing at Central Private (Tuesday), Cathedral (Jan. 25) and Amite (Jan. 28) before coming home ACCS (Jan. 29) and Central Private (Feb. 1). Those five games will likely dictate their seeding for the boys and girls district tournaments the week of Feb. 4 at Columbia Academy. Silliman will host the junior varsity district tournament on Feb. 5.
The indoor track season is short (a little over a month), but it's a great primer for the outdoor season that follows. The Saints started off the indoor season in impressive fashion on Jan. 5 at the LSU Indoor Classic. Kam Jackson was a winner in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 6.94, and Kennedy London placed second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.92. London and Jackson received the outstanding track performers for their performance at the meet. The Saints girls and boys will compete in two more meets (Saturday and Feb. 2) at LSU prior to the LHSAA Indoor State meet at LSU on Feb. 16.