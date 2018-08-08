CLINTON — East Feliciana High School Principal Victoria McMullen-Dunn made history last month, becoming the first principal in East Feliciana Parish to win the state’s top honor for school principals.
McMullen-Dunn was presented the 2019 Louisiana High School Principal of Year at the 12th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Symposium and Celebration on July 27 in Baton Rouge. The judges cited her excellent leadership in improving the performance of teachers and students at her school, which has resulted in academic growth and overall improved learning, as a key factor in her selection.
“I believe leadership begins with creating a safe, welcoming environment for teachers and students that supports the high expectations that I demand of every participant. They first know that I care, I am patient and empathetic, and I hold everyone to a high standard — no exceptions,” McMullen-Dunn said.
It’s McMullen-Dunn’s fair, but firm, management style that has taken East Feliciana High School from a “C” letter grade to a “B” last year, jumping up 15.6 performance points in just one year alone, reflective of student scores improving in several academic categories.
Last year, the Louisiana Department of Education reported that East Feliciana High School had the highest growth in the state for student performance on the ACT. Students increased their overall ACT performance by 30 points on the state’s scoring matrix, helping to push the district’s overall ACT average to 19.2 for 2017 — just four-tenths off the state’s average.
At the same time, 88.8 percent of students graduated East Feliciana High School in 2016-17, more than 10 percentage points better than the state’s average graduation rate of 78.1. A greater number of those graduates also received diplomas with advanced or basic credentials.
“I am so appreciative of this honor, but the real credit goes to our students, teachers and staff who work with me each day. And I have a special thank you to Mrs. Ella Philson for her hard work. We’re moving forward together. That’s the only way,” McMullen-Dunn said.
Local girl making good
McMullen-Dunn is a product of the public education system in East Feliciana Parish. After graduating from high school, she attended Southern University in Baton Rouge, earning a bachelor's secondary education, with a concentration in agriculture, and a master's in administration and supervision.
She was was selected to teach classes at the Southern University Agriculture Research and Extension Center for the “Women in Agriculture Program.” She also began teaching agricultural science at Clinton High School in 2002, straight out of college, and remained in that role for 12 years before becoming an administrator.
McMullen-Dunn and her husband, Terrance Dunn, continue to live locally with their two children, Kye Dunn and Curtland Holliday.
She said one of her biggest highlights was working with her FFA students and local community volunteers to provide more than 120 local families in need with a Thanksgiving dinner. She also would take her FFA students to Baton Rouge to volunteer at the St. Vincent DePaul shelter and distribution center.
“I just believe it’s important to keep in touch with community and maintain meaningful and productive relationships, and I’ve tried to instill that belief in my students,” McMullen-Dunn said.
“As a principal, I make a conscious effort to really inform parents and students of the importance of what we’re doing at the school. Our leadership team works hard at holding parent meetings, countless student meetings and utilizing preparatory materials to acclimate everyone to the process,” she said.
Superintendent Carlos Sam said McMullen-Dunn’s attention to community is the reason parents are involved at East Feliciana High School.
“We have much better parent involvement at this high school than most of the high schools across the state, including some of the highest performing schools. It’s because Mrs. McMullen-Dunn has invested in personal relationships in this community,” Sam said. “Our parents show up to parent meetings, they attend school events other than just athletics, and they care because they know she has created a caring environment at East Feliciana High School.”
Committed to high expectations
McMullen-Dunn said her school’s environment includes teachers who don’t want to miss work, they are eager to help others, and many aspire to go back to graduate school.
“It goes back to trust,” she said. “Whatever I ask of my teachers and students, I demand of myself. They know I believe what I say.”
McMullen-Dunn said she takes daily walkthroughs of the school to observe her teachers to determine if they are struggling or excelling. From those observations and feedback from teachers, she said the administrative team sets up individual coaching sessions.
“Those sessions are either with myself or a master teacher,’’ she said. “I want them to know I’m in this with them, and together we can determine how to make a positive difference in the lives of our children.”
McMullen-Dunn said each teacher is provided with instructional practices that guide them to become more proficient.
“They know my expectations are high, but I also make sure that support pieces are in place for them to get there,” she said. “I know my staff and students may say I am hard on them, but they will also say I appreciate them and expect the same high performance of myself.”
Examples of that personal commitment to excellence can be seen in McMullen-Dunn’s portfolio. It is crammed full of certifications in educational leadership, NCCER Core and Carpentry, and teacher training programs. She has hundreds of hours vested in teacher monitoring, staff development and evaluations.
“Yeah, it’s a lot of work,” she said. “But I can’t think of anything I want to do more. It’s who I am, and I’m blessed to work in the community I’ve always loved.”