Summer is here. Try planning happy, healthy summer Days.
They should consist of:
- Nutritious foods and drinks from all five food groups. Take away all the foods high in saturated fats, added sugar and salt. Include five small meals. Make them interesting. Do not get in the rut of eating the same meal every day. Do not get bored with your diet.
- Be physically active in the morning or evening when it is cooler outside: Take an easy hike or walk, go skating, walk the dog or ride a bike. If it is too hot outside, put music on and move inside. Dancing is great.
- Drink plenty of water. With the hot weather, it is crucial to stay hydrated. Drinking water will regulate your body temperature. Try adding fresh fruits and fresh vegetables to enhance the flavor while gaining essential nutrients.
- Involve the whole family. Make sure everyone participates. Prepare and eat meals together, enjoy a game of volleyball, grow a garden or wash a car. Enjoy spending time with one another.
Here is a sample plan:
Breakfast: Eat a small vegetable omelet and toast, and drink low-fat milk
Activity: 20 minutes of being physically active followed by a glass of water
Snack: Medium-size fresh, juicy fruit
Lunch: Whole-wheat tortilla wrap with turkey, spinach, tomatoes and low-fat shredded cheese
Activity: 20 minutes of being physically active followed by a glass of water
Snack: Low-fat cheese and whole-wheat crackers
Activity: 20 minutes of being physically active followed by a glass of water
Dinner: Chicken and vegetables stir-fry with brown rice