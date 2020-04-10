CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury is expected to hold a special meeting Tuesday to set a budget for the parish’s new coroner and advertise to fill vacancies in the building inspection department.
Jurors on the Finance and Personnel Committee met Thursday to make recommendations for Tuesday’s meeting. The time of the meeting and its agenda had not been finalized Friday morning.
Dr. Dewitt Bickham took office as the parish’s coroner last month, but jurors were unable to agree with Bickham on a salary and budget for his office until he met with parish Treasurer Lisa Shaffer on Thursday morning.
Shaffer said in an email to Finance Committee members that the two “had a good meeting today and he has agreed to these budget numbers and salary.”
She said Bickham had agreed to accept a salary of $90,000 per year and $23,000 for a part-time clerk and relief deputy, plus expenses for autopsies, transporting bodies, office needs and vehicle reimbursement for a total of $204,900 for 2020.
The budget proposes moving $40,900 from the General Fund and $142,000 from the Health Unit Fund to finance the coroner’s office.
During the Finance Committee meeting, Shaffer also said the parish had not billed the state for services the coroner provided at Dixon Correctional Institute, East Louisiana Mental Health System facilities or other state institutions in the parish.
“Dr. Dewitt (Bickham) and I both agree that a high percentage of the coroner’s expenses should have been reimbursed by the state,” Shaffer wrote in a revised budget message.
She told jurors that she will help the jury recover some of the money that should have been paid by the state but which was not pursued.
Parish Manager Jody Moreau said the recoverable amount may be “a few tens of thousands of dollars,” while Shaffer said she could see at least $50,000 that could be recovered.
The Personnel Committee will recommend that the full jury return former building inspector Larry Thompson from retirement, rehire him as a full-time employee and hire someone he can train to eventually take over the duties.
Thompson took on a part-time role as building inspector before the coronavirus pandemic altered the jury’s operations, stepping in after the full-time inspector abruptly quit.
“I’d like to be the building official to train someone,” Thompson told the committee.
The jury also must make a decision on naming a certified flood plain manager to replace Russ Hicks, who died last month.