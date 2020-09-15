Want to attend one of the service academies?
A Virtual Service Academy Day with the congressional delegation from Louisiana will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and instructions on how to join the call will be sent the following day. Call (225) 929-7711 for information.
Email one of these addresses to RSVP: shawn_hanscom@cassidy.senate.gov (Bill Cassidy), hannah_livingston@kennedy.senate.gov (John Kennedy), ramona.martin@mail.house.gov (Ralph Abraham), jonathan.smith2@mail.house.gov (Garret Graves), greg.ellison@mail.house.gov (Clay Higgins), jerrie.ledoux@mail.house.gov (Mike Johnson), karen.domino@mail.house.gov (Cedric Richmond), or danielle.evans@mail.house.gov (Steve Scalise).
Need a mask?
The Restoration Christian Center, 11214 Bank St., Clinton, is holding a mask drive-thru giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 3.
Document shredding available
The Bank of Zachary will have a free Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17 at the Main Branch, 4743 Main St., Zachary, and the Central Branch, 13444 Hooper Road, Central. The same event will also be Oct. 3 at the Watson Branch, 32340 La. 16. Documents will be shredded professionally and securely onsite.
Dodging more than a ball
The West Feliciana Education Foundation usually holds a dodgeball challenge to raise funds for its projects. This year, the group is Dodging Rona with a virtual auction that starts Nov. 1. Art, restaurant cards, sports memorabilia, decor and more will be available. Every dollar raised will benefit the foundation's work. Watch for details.
Support local dog rescues and learn pet first aid
The annual Must Luv Dogs Facebook auction runs until Thursday, Sept. 17. The event is the rescue's main fundraiser. Area vendors have donated items on sale. To participate, join the Facebook group facebook.com/groups/mustluvdogsauction/?ref=share.
Must Luv Dogs also is hosting a virtual pet CPR and first-aid certification course with Red Cape CPR Training from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4 via Zoom.
The four-hour class will discuss symptoms of illness; taking vital signs; maintaining wellness in dogs and cats; how to manage injuries; and CPR for pets. The class fee includes a digital manual, two-year certification in pet first aid and CPR, as well as several checklists.
Register at redcapecpr.com/courses. Space is limited. Cost is $70, with $5 of the fee supporting Must Luv Dogs. Pet attendance is encouraged. Children under 12 can sit in the class for free with a registered student.
Donate to Hurricane Laura victims
Many area groups are collecting items to help survivors of Hurricane Laura. Among them are the East Feliciana 4-H Club. Needed items are listed on the club’s Facebook page. Items can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. until Friday, Sept. 18 at the 4-H office, 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton.
Jackson garage sale planned
A Community Garage Sale is planned for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 in downtown Jackson. Residents having a sale at their home can request to be included in the list. People from out-of-town are invited to participate. Sellers must bring their own chairs and tables. Contact Tammy Michael at (225) 247-7215 or tmich33@bellsouth.nete or at facebook.com/lovethismall.
2020 census deadline nears
The deadline to complete the 2020 Census form is Sept. 30. Among the uses of the census is deciding how to allocate tax dollars. The Census estimates each person not counted loses about $1,800 for a community. Census workers are visiting door to door but you can still fill in the form by internet, https://my2020census.gov/, or by phone from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. The English phone line for the 50 states and Washington, D.C., is (844) 330-2020. The Spanish line for the same area is (844) 468-2020.