Halloween is here
Various activities to celebrate the season are on hand.
Barn Hill Preserve: 11342 La. 955 East, Ethel. Pumpkins and dinosaurs go hand in hand at this prehistoric patch where there's a "Dinosaur Takeover" 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every weekend through Sunday, Oct. 30.
Visitors can have a meet-and-greet with "dinos" during interactive shows, find fossils at the new mining operation, wander through the corn maze and ride a wagon. Also available will be a kangaroo walkabout, self-guided tour of zoological park, petting zoo, corn pit, archery, a free small pumpkin from the patch, hay maze, face painting, animal shows and dinosaur shows.
“Dinosaur Takeover” admission is $17 per person. For information, call (225) 286-3003 or visit barnhillpreserve.com/barn-hill-louisiana.
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church: 1332 Church St., Zachary, The patch will open Sunday. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Monday, Oct. 31. Visit stpatsla.org or call (225) 654-4091.
Port Hudson State Historic Site: 236 U.S. 61, Jackson. Bivouac of the Dead at 11 a.m., Oct. 22. See and hear about American Civil War burial practices for both Union and Confederate soldiers.
Audubon State Historic Site/Oakley House: 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville, Take a tour of the dead of Oakley House at noon, Oct. 22.
4-H sweet potatoes and pecans on sale
The East Feliciana 4-H Fall Commodity Sale is underway.
Products offered include a 40-pound box of sweet potatoes for $25, and various pecan products: shelled halves or shelled pieces, $12 for 16 ounces; sugared, roasted, hot and spicy, or chocolate-covered are $14 for 16 ounces; shelled halves are $33 for 3 pounds; or praline crunch is $10 for 16 ounces.
For information, contact East Feliciana 4-H at (225) 683-3101 or kbanta@agcenter.lsu.edu.
Payment can be by check, money order or debit/credit cards. A fee for card use will be added. Make checks and money orders payable to East Feliciana 4-H Foundation. The deadline to order is Oct. 28. Pick up will be Nov. 16-18.
Area activities
Fall Angola Prison Rodeo: Each Sunday in October. Tickets are $20, and all seats are reserved. Purchase at angolarodeo.com, or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Livestock show registration: The Feliciana Fall Classic is Oct. 22 at Clinton Arena. It is opened to registered beef heifers and bulls, commercial heifers and showmanship. Open to ages 9-19 who are 4-H or FFA members. Entry is $20 until Oct. 15. Register at felicianafc.fairwire.com.
2023 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2023 Nursing Scholarship award.
A $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will attend a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
The application deadline is March 24.
For an application, visit: LaneRMC.org, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.