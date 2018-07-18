Thursday
Menu: Hamburger with cheese, lettuce/tomato/pickle, mayonnaise/mustard, baked beans, mixed fruit
Devotional and blood pressure checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana Council on Aging
Friday
Menu: Sausage and pinto beans with brown rice, seasoned turnip greens, tossed salad with dressing, cornbread, fruit
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Swiss-style beef patty with rice, Normandy blend vegetables, mixed fruit, bread, fruit and grain bar
Country Manor Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Tuna salad sandwich, lettuce/tomato/pickle, broccoli raisin salad, poke cake
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Special by White Castle: Spaghetti with meatballs, buttered cabbage, pickled beets, garlic bread, margarine, cardinal citrus mold
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
July 26
Menu: Ham and lima beans with rice, strawberry kiwi juice, steamed spinach, cornbread, chocolate marshmallow snack cake
Devotional and blood pressure checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.