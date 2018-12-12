Multiple Knights earn All District honors
The success of the Slaughter Charter Knights, who finished the season 6-6 and won their first home playoff game, did not go unnoticed when the coaches from District 5-1A selected their all-district football team.
The Knights placed four on the offense and three on the defensive first-teams. First-team All-District performers on offense for the Knights were senior quarterback Shane Duncan, senior offensive lineman Christian Armstead and senior wide receivers Demarco Goss and Que Watson.
Duncan finished with 123 completions on 203 attempts for 1,855 yards and 19 touchdowns. The majority of those passes went to Goss, who caught 28 passes for 577 yards and 6 touchdowns, and Watson who had 24 catches for 512 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Knights earning first team District 5-1A defensive honors included junior defensive lineman Bryce Turner, senior defensive back Damiquin Minor and returner Demarco Goss. Turner recorded 78 tackles on the year with 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 2 interceptions and one touchdown.
Second team District 5-1A performers for the Knights were sophomore wide-receiver Bryson Eubanks, sophomore kicker Savannah Smith, senior defensive lineman Anthony Williams, sophomore defensive lineman Christian Hawkins, junior linebacker Ketron Jones, junior defensive back MacAruthur Perry, sophomore defensive back Bryce Eubanks, and flex player sophomore Jonthan Johnson.
Honorable mention performers included junior linebacker Gavin Oliphant and sophomore offensive lineman Shawn Murphy.
Coach of the year honors went to District Champion Opelousas Catholic’s Thomas David. Opelousas Catholic finished 6-0 in district and made it to the second round of the playoffs.
Ferguson brothers continue to make news
In a follow up to a Nov. 29 article, the Ferguson brothers were prominently featured in the sports world in the last two weeks. Jaylon Ferguson was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and was one of four finalists named for the Ted Hendricks award that recognizes the top defensive end in the country. He was also named as a Walter Camp 2nd Team All American.
Not to be upstaged by his brother, Jazz Ferguson declared for the NFL draft on Dec. 4 and will forego his senior year at Northwestern State University. His junior year, he broke the Demons single-season record for receiving yards and touchdown catches. In a Northwestern State news release, Jazz Ferguson said, "I went back and forth every day, trying to make the right decision. I went with my gut. My family, my brother, my teammates, the coaching staff, they're all behind me and it felt way better to go ahead and make the call now than to continue to struggle with it."
Jazz Ferguson summed up his personal growth and experience at Northwestern, "I came here and changed my life for the better. One of our trainers, Miss Ashley (Leggett), told me when I got here I had a dark cloud over my head, but I've come a long way since then. I'm a really good football player, but the biggest improvement is that I think I see the bigger picture. I'm emotional about football, I care about my teammates, I look for the best in everybody else and I try to set the right tone for the team."
Could the 2019 NFL draft in April see brothers drafted in the same year? Last year Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds from Virginia Tech set the bar for brother duos in the NFL draft by being the first siblings to be drafted in the NFL first round in the same year.