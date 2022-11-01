With one week left in the regular season, it’s time to take account of where the Feliciana Parish teams stand and see how they performed over the Halloween weekend.
First, Silliman saw its season end with a hard-fought playoff defeat against the Pillow Academy 31-28. As you can tell by the score line, it was a game that could have gone either way.
Silliman has shown a lot of fight throughout its 2022 campaign, with the highlight of that coming in the team's unbelievable last second victory over Central Hinds Academy back in September.
It is a team that is growing, and one that will be back in a big way come next fall.
Next up is West Feliciana, that clocked in yet another dominant performance to add to the many they’ve put forward this season. The Saints defeated Broadmoor 55-8, moving one step closer to perfection in the 2022 regular season.
For weeks we’ve been looking a bit ahead toward the possibility of a clash between two undefeated programs in West Feliciana and Plaquemine. The reality of that matchup has arrived. This week will see the fate of the district, and perhaps all of Class 4A, decided on the gridiron as the 9-0 Saints of West Feliciana go on the road to take on the 9-0 Plaquemine Green Devils. This one is for all the marbles.
The Slaughter Charter Knights bounced back from last week’s loss in the most emphatic way possible, putting down Thrive Academy by a score of 51-0. They are another team with a massive matchup in the final week of the regular season. The 7-2 Knights will go on the road to take on Southern Lab.
Southern Lab have not matched their typical lofty standards this season, but they are always a wildly talented team that are very accustomed to tough competition. This is going to be a tough game for both sides, but the Knights will have to believe they can come out on top.
Finally, we come to East Feliciana, where the Tigers have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season. There is zero shame in losing to a very good Episcopal High team, however. The final score in that game was 46-26 in favor of Episcopal.
East Feliciana will look to get back in the saddle very quickly with their final district game of the season on the docket. The 5-4 Tigers will go on the road to Northeast High School. It’s a game that East Feliciana should expect to win, but not one they should take for granted.