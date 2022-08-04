East Feliciana Parish police jurors tried Wednesday to defuse tensions between a former parish manager and the current one, after a confrontation Monday night nearly escalated into a fight.
On one side is former Parish Manager John “JR” Rouchon, who held the post for six years until a previous slate of jurors declined to reappoint him to the post in 2016. Rouchon has been critical lately of current Parish Manager Joseph “Jody” Moreau, who took over day-to-day operations for the jury in 2020.
The three-member Executive Committee aired Rouchon’s grievances against Moreau in a special meeting, which Moreau asked to be held in a public session.
During Monday’s regular jury meeting, Rouchon passed out a list of 17 specific complaints against Moreau to some, but not all jurors.
An 18th complaint lacked specifics but said: “No accountability — no follow-up on jury matters; office is out of control; calls aren’t returned; only minimal work being accomplished.”
After he got a copy Monday night from a juror, Moreau had words with Rouchon that continued outside the meeting room.
In a scene Moreau re-enacted Wednesday, he said he followed Rouchon out of the building, and Rouchon allegedly grabbed the front door with both hands and slammed it hard into Moreau’s direction.
Moreau said his foot was positioned so that the heavy door struck it and bounced back open.
Rouchon said Moreau told him that had the door struck him in the face he would have “come out here and dropped you.”
Moreau filed a criminal assault complaint against Rouchon with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.
Chief Criminal Deputy Bill Cox said Wednesday that deputies are still investigating the complaint by gathering evidence and statements.
Rouchon alleged Moreau has “time and time again” acted unprofessionally.
“I would like to see the jury terminate Mr. Moreau for cause. The list that I handed to a few of you … along with this complaint certainly gives you grounds for immediate termination. The people of this parish deserve better,” Rouchon wrote in an email to jurors after Monday’s meeting.
“Since I was appointed to this position, I have come forward numerous times for assistance to stop Mr. Rouchon from his harassment here at the office,” Moreau replied in an email.
“This is clearly an attempt to slander and harass me as well as his try at public intimidation,” Moreau said.
“Myself as well as our staff have raised the flag many times that we are being harassed by Mr. Rouchon, as well as a few others. We take our hits every day by nature of our jobs here. What is not the nature of our job is slander, harassment and public intimidation tactics that are being allowed to continue,” Moreau’s email concludes.
During Wednesday’s discussion, Moreau refuted each of Rouchon’s complaints and said they were based on Rouchon’s “third-hand, fourth-hand and fifth-hand” information.
Jury President Louis Kent, Vice President Chrissie O’Quin and Finance Chairman Chris Hall lectured the two on the need to work together.
Hall, noting that Rouchon is a Planning and Zoning Commission member who wants to be reappointed soon, said the current turmoil is going to get Rouchon kicked off the commission.
“Whatever personal problems you have, work together,” Hall said.
Although Rouchon said he was not trying to get Moreau’s job, O’Quin reminded him she had heard him saying publicly in another setting that he wants to be parish manager again.
“This is not the way to be parish manager,” O’Quin told Rouchon.
Moreau, who recently resigned from his post as homeland security director, said he wants to finish the 17 months of his managerial appointment but does not want another term.
He said he wants to continue working on the millions of dollars in federal grants now in the pipeline for East Feliciana Parish.
“Let’s make this the best 17 months for our parish,” Kent told the two.
And to Rouchon, Kent said, “He (Moreau) is the parish manager. Show him the respect.”
Rouchon shook hands with Moreau after the meeting adjourned Wednesday, but a few minutes later, Rouchon entered Moreau’s office to say, “That wasn’t for show. You’ve got to do better.”