Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two adults and a juvenile with migratory game bird violations in LaSalle Parish on Dec. 20.
Agents cited Colton H. Nettles, 25, of Woodville, Mississippi; Brandon L. Nettles, 37, of Woodville, Mississippi; and a 16-year old on accusations they took more than the daily limit of ducks, took more than the daily limit of pintail and intentionally concealed wildlife. Colton Nettles and Brandon Nettles were also accused of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
On Dec. 20, an off-duty agent on Catahoula Lake observed three people in a blind that he suspected of being over the limit for pintails. An agent was contacted and surveillance was set up on the blind. The agent observed the group harvesting more pintails.
The agent made contact with the group and found five pintails and 13 other ducks. The daily limit of pintails is one per licensed hunter.
The agent then found seven more pintails hidden about 30 yards behind the blind. In total, officials say the hunters were found with 25 ducks, of which 12 were pintail. The daily limit for ducks is six per licensed hunter.
Colton Nettles and Brandon Nettles also face federal charges on the limit citations, which will be referred to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Intentional concealment of wildlife can result in a $950 fine and 120 days in jail. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile can result in up to a $500 fine and six months in jail.
The hunters may also face civil restitution totaling $319 for the replacement value of illegally taken ducks.
Agents involved in the case are Senior Agent Raymond Davis and Cpl. Cole Cupit.