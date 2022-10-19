Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized East Feliciana Public Schools’ Students of the Month at the board’s meeting Oct. 4.
These students include D’Katlyn Woodridge, Quad Area Head Start; Madisyn Profit, Clinton Elementary School; Kayleigh Rogers, Jackson Elementary School; Katey Landry, Slaughter Elementary School; Kendall Griffin, East Feliciana STEAM Academy; Ja’Kaylin Jarrell, East Feliciana Middle School; and Devonte Peck, East Feliciana High School.
“We are proud to recognize the hard work and achievement of each of these students and their families,” Netterville said. “Our students are the reason we have homegrown pride in East Feliciana Public Schools.”