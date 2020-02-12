Thursday

Menu: Breakfast Special — Breakfast sausage or sliced ham, grits/escalloped apples, juice, biscuit/jelly/margarine, fruit and grain bar

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Friday

Menu: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat bread, pudding cup

Exercise class/blood pressure checks/Valentine's Day party: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, buttered cabbage, carrots, white dinner roll, margarine, oatmeal cookie snack cake

Exercise class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Country vegetable beef stew, brown rice, chuckwagon corn, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit punch

Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: Birthday Special — Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, whole-wheat crackers, cake

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Feb. 20

Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mustard/mayonnaise, baked beans, fruit

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

