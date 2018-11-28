The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 8-14:
Nov. 8
Rodgers, Joseph R.: 26, 14772 La. 10, St. Francisville, felony theft, felony theft of a firearm.
White, Joseph J.: 20, 291 W. Stiers Lane, Natchez, Mississippi, simple possession of marijuana.
Nov. 9
Baker, Devonte L.: 21, 2305 Iberville St., New Orleans, second-degree murder.
Clark, Georgia B.: 34, 1013 Albert Lane, Port Gibson, Mississippi, introduction of contraband into a state penal institution, malfeasance in office.
Lavergne, Brandon S.: 39, 143 Elaine Lane, Church Point, felony simple escape.