Silliman moves to 7-2 on homecoming
On Friday, the Silliman Wildcats continued their dominance over district opponents with 66-37 win over Central Hinds Academy of Raymond, Mississippi.
While the final score tells a hugely different story, the first half was not all sunshine and rainbows for the Wildcats. The team allowed the Cougars of Central Hinds to hang around for the first half.
Tied 14-14 with only two minutes left in the second quarter, Wildcats quarterback Brock Berthelot was able to lead his team down the field and punch the ball into the end zone for a touchdown.
Following a two-point conversion, the Wildcats led the Cougars 22-14 with little time left in the half. Central Hinds made the most of that time, with its quarterback making something out of nothing on a big pass for a touchdown.
The Cougars would score a two-point conversion of their own, tying the game back up at 22-22.
The Wildcats narrowly avoided disaster right before the half as they fumbled on the kickoff and gave the ball back to Central Hinds for one last shot at the end zone. Thankfully, the Hail Mary was incomplete as it went to the half.
The Silliman Wildcats largely came out of the half as a completely different team. They struck lightning-quick on offense with a big underneath screen from Berthelot to Bo Gilkison that picked up big yardage. They would follow that up with a touchdown pass from Berthelot to Justin Pace.
Another two-point conversion was attempted and successful, putting the Wildcats back in the lead 30-22.
A screen play on the following drive would get Central Hinds a touchdown, and the PAT sent the score to 30-29 with the Wildcats still in the lead.
After that scoring drive, a fire was seemingly lit under the Wildcats as they did not take their foot off the gas until the final whistle. They struck back as fast as possible, with Jack Jackson making a couple defenders miss on a speedy 81-yard touchdown run up the middle.
After a missed two-point conversion, the score would be 36-29 Wildcats.
The defense stepped up on the next drive, with Holt McNabb and Lawson Cook each getting a huge sack on the Cougar quarterback. The Wildcats would then force a fumble that would be picked up by Tyler Archuleta, giving the ball back to their explosive offense with great field position.
With time winding down in the third quarter, the Wildcats pulled a trick play out of the hat. Jack Jackson got the ball on a reverse and threw it to Brock Berthelot downfield for a huge gain. Jackson would get the ball on the next play and make another electrifying run down inside the 10-yard line as time expired in the third.
After they flipped the field, Jackson completed the drive by punching the ball into the end zone. Another two-point conversion from Berthelot to McNabb was successful, bringing the score to 44-29 in the Wildcats favor.
The defense once again made a great stand and Justin Pace picked up a huge interception on fourth down and long. From there, it was pretty much simple math.
A great pass from Berthelot to Gilkison put the Wildcats back on the board, and the two-point conversion brought the lead to 52-29 with about seven minutes left in the game.
The defense continued to dominate Central Hinds, forcing yet another turnover. The Wildcats would capitalize again, marching down field. Brock Berthelot rifled a dart into the end zone to Jacob Simmons for another touchdown. The PAT made it 59-29 Wildcats with around five minutes left to play.
The Cougars actually got back on the board after a big touchdown pass. They made a two-point conversion to close the gap just a little bit at 59-37.
That joy would be short-lived however, as Jack Jackson once again used his unrivaled speed to take the kickoff back to the house. The PAT was once again good, bringing us to our final score of 66-37 Wildcats.
Just in case you haven’t already heard his name enough, Jack Jackson was absolutely the MVP of this game. He played incredibly well at running back, wide receiver, and safety. He has a very bright future ahead of him in this sport. It was a big team win for Silliman, but Jackson’s performance cannot be ignored here.
Quarterback Brock Berthelot, a three-time district MVP in baseball, also played exceptionally well on Friday, despite not throwing the ball much in the second half.
I spoke with winning head coach TJ Davis after the game. He was unhappy with the way his team played in the first half, but was very proud of how they came out and played in the second."We finally played Wildcat football in the second half,” he said.
With that win, it seems that Silliman has clinched a first-round bye in this year’s playoffs, which is a massive accomplishment. The regular season is not over yet though, as they will have to travel to Gallman, Mississippi, next Friday to take on the Copiah Academy Colonels in the regular season finale.
Around the parish
Elsewhere in the Felicianas, it was a good week for the East Feliciana Tigers. They went on the road and dominated Capitol High school in a 54-22 win to get back on track in district play. The 4-2 East Feliciana football team will return home Friday to host another district opponent in the 6-1 Dunham Tigers in what is sure to be a barn-burner of a game.
West Feliciana High School also got back in the win column on Friday, defeating Glen Oaks in a 40-6 blowout. That is an incredibly important win for a team that has struggled on offense this season. The 2-5 Saints will remain at home this Friday to host the 3-4 Mentorship Academy Sharks. Hopefully, we’ll see the offense continue to fire on all cylinders in that game.
Finally, we go to Slaughter Charter, who fought hard in a losing effort against Central Private School. The Knights will go back on the road this Friday as they travel to Plaquemine to take on the 2-5 St. John Eagles. Hopefully, we’ll see Slaughter Charter pick up a huge road win.