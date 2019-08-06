CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish School Board scratched a discussion of superintendent candidates from the agenda of its meeting Tuesday, citing a timing technicality.
The board has been without a superintendent since late May, although Keisha Phillips Netterville was named acting superintendent in June in the absence of Carlos Sam.
Sam did not seek reappointment to the job and left with about a month left on his contract.
The board advertised for applicants to fill the vacancy, but moved later in June to open the application period again with a wider advertisement schedule.
Seven people, including Netterville, applied in the first round and remain in contention for the job, but two more candidates came forward in the second round.
In moving to scratch a discussion on how to proceed with the selection process, board Vice President Mitch Harrell said state law requires that a minimum of 30 days must elapse after the last advertisement before the board can take action.
He said the requirement was not known when the board drew up Tuesday's agenda.
Harrell said a special meeting to discuss the next steps will be set later this month.
The latest applicants are Curt R. Green, of Atlanta, and DeEtte Perry, of Zachary. Both say they have doctorate degrees in education.
Green served in the parish as a principal from November 2014 to January 2017. He said he is affiliated with the Mississippi Department of Education and Advance Innovative Education of Baton Rouge.
Perry is a veteran employee of the City of Baker School System, and said she currently serves as the district's K-12 instructional supervisor.
Netterville is the district's executive director of human resources and business services and also serves as a supervisor of secondary schools.
She has a bachelor's degree in speech and language pathology from Southern University, received her teaching certificate through an alternative certification program and earned a master's degree in educational administration and supervision from Southern University.
Netterville was principal of East Feliciana Middle School from 2011 to 2014 and served a year as principal of Friendship Capitol High School in Baton Rouge.
In addition to Netterville, applicant Tongia B. Sanders is employed with the East Feliciana district.
Sanders is the assistant principal of Slaughter Elementary School, was an assistant principal of Clinton Elementary School and taught classes at Clinton High, St. Helena High, Port Hudson Career Academy and East Feliciana Middle School.
Sanders earned a bachelor's degree in English education and a master's in educational administration and supervision at Southern University. She earned a doctorate in educational leadership in 2017 from Northcentral University, an online graduate school.
The other five applicants are:
- John A. Barthelemy, Prairieville, a supervisor of secondary schools and academics with the Iberville Parish school system. He has a bachelor's degree from Southern University, master's degree from the University of New Orleans and a master's plus 30 certificate from Grand Canyon University, a Phoenix school with online and on-campus programs. He was principal of South Plaquemines High School in Buras from August 2008 to June 2018.
- Calvin L. Nicholas, Denham Springs, principal of East Iberville Elementary School and former principal of White Castle Middle School and Scotlandville Magnet High School. A former professional football player, he graduated from Grambling State University, got his teacher's certificate and a master's in education from Southern University and a doctorate in education from Argosy University, a national, for-profit school with several campuses that closed earlier this year.
- C. Michael Robinson Jr., Thibodaux, currently employed with a Jonesboro, Georgia, consulting firm, who was a former superintendent of the Pine Bluff, Arkansas, school system and an instructional director in the Prince George's County, Maryland, school district. He has a bachelor's degree from Southern University, a master's in educational leadership from Troy State University and other graduate degrees from Argosy University.
- Timothy T. Scott, Woodville, Mississippi, an academic dean of students in the Baker school system, a former superintendent of Wilkinson County, Mississippi, public schools, and a former assistant principal in East Feliciana schools. He has a bachelor's degree from Tougaloo College, a master's degree in elementary education from Alcorn State University and a master's in educational administration and supervision from Southern University.
- Annette Dillon Underwood, a pre-kindergarten teacher in Baton Rouge, with teaching experience in Newnan, Georgia, and Wilkinson and Amite counties in Mississippi. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of West Georgia and master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi.