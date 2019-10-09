Slaughter Fest is coming
The Slaughter Civic Club is having its annual Slaughter Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 on the Town Walk near Slaughter Town Hall, La. 19.
Vendors will sell crafts and food. A game area for kids of all ages will have face painting. Other activities include a photo taken with Cheyenne Procell (World’s Miss Tourism Princess 2019), a silent auction, bands and entertainment, including Mark Knapsack, Beside Ourselves, Slaughter First Baptist Church Praise Team and Andrew Sanderson, a dunking booth and door prizes. Anyone wishing to become a vendor may contact Mona Almond at (225) 978-5313 or Adele Fleming at (225) 931-2470.
Clover support at Tractor Supply
Through Oct. 20, Tractor Supply Company and the National 4-H Council will have a Fall Paper Clover event. Customers can purchase a clover at the checkout or online.
The donations raised provide scholarships for 4-H programs. The national goal is $1 million to provide scholarships for 4-H members. 4-H clubs are encouraged to contact a Tractor Supply store to participate during the in-store fundraiser. For information on Paper Clover, visit TractorSupply.com/4H.
Family Fun Day
Feliciana Retreat Center, 10274 La. 422, Norwood, is holding its Family Fun Day on Nov. 9.
Canoes, rock wall, zip line, archer, fishing and s’mores are on the agenda. The $15 fee includes lunch and crafts. Bring fishing poles, chairs and water bottles. Reserve a spot by Nov. 2 by emailing felicianaretreat@aol.com.
Fall Health Fair coming
The West Feliciana Hospital Health Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at the hospital’s campus. The event is free and open to the public. This year’s theme “Love Your Gut” is focused on educating the community on gastrointestinal health and awareness.
Attendees can enjoy free food, door prizes and free screenings, including blood tests, blood pressure, ultrasounds, colorectal cancer screenings and more. Vendors from the community and across the region will be in attendance.
Breast cancer screening set
Breast cancer screening will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury office, 12064 Marston St., Clinton. For information, call (225) 215-1234.
Ask a lawyer
Lawyers in the Library will be in Clinton at the Audubon Regional Library between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 25. This chance to ask lawyers your legal questions is free and open to the public. Call (225) 683-8753 to set up an appointment.
College choir to perform in Jackson
Centenary College Choir will be giving a free concert at Centenary State Historic Site at 4 p.m. Oct. 19. Bring a lawn chair. If it rains, the concert will be held at Jackson United Methodist Church.
West Feliciana parade
Oct. 19 is the deadline to enter a float in the 2019 West Feliciana High Homecoming Parade. Contact Torrence Williams at williamst@wfpsb.org or Max Hawkins at hakwinsw@wfpb.org.
4-H sweet potato sale
The East Feliciana 4-H is holding its annual sweet potato sale and is also offering pecans. Order deadline is Oct. 22, and orders must be prepaid. Pickup is Nov. 13-14. Visit East Feliciana 4-H on Facebook to see choices and prices. Call (225) 683-3101 for more information.
Jackson market, fest set
The first Jackson Street Market and Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 on Main Street. Organizers are seeking vendors, and booth space is free. Music, food, jewelry, canned and baked goods, antiques, custom furniture and candles will be on sale. Reserve space by texting or calling (225) 247-7215 or emailing tmich33@bellsouth.net.
Halloween is coming
Tickets are on sale for Feliciana Fright Night set for 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 19. The Spirit Stroll includes drinks at several locations near the West Feliciana Courthouse and a costume contest. Proceeds benefit the Women's Service League projects. Visit eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.