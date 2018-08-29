Want to learn more about recent black bear sightings in the Felicianas or the latest high-tech traps for wild hogs?
Interested in learning about and buying scents to attract deer or to disguise human scents in the woods? Or having a chance to take home a new firearm or the next generation of cutlery for outdoor use?
Then mark Sept. 15 on your calendar, as Outdoor Day in East Feliciana promises two fun-filled events, just 12 miles apart, that will get you geared up and in the mood for hunting season.
The second annual Feliciana Wildlife Expo will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bob R. Jones Idlewild Research Station at 4419 Idlewild Road, southeast of Clinton.
Admission is free, and the program features talks on a variety of subjects of interest to outdoorsmen and activities for children. Food vendors will be on hand, with the proceeds going to support local charities.
Simultaneously, the Slaughter Fire Department will present its first Slaughter Sportsman's Expo at the fire station, 3337 Church St., from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m., with free entertainment, music by the Kendall Shaffer Band and prizes of all kinds.
Jody Moreau, East Feliciana Parish's homeland security and emergency preparedness director, said Outdoor Day began last year with just one event, the Feliciana Wildlife Expo at the Bob Jones research station, and was well attended.
The addition this year of Slaughter's event will increase interest in the outdoors, and Moreau said he hopes Outdoor Day in East Feliciana will grow to include activities in other communities, such as Jackson.
The events also precede National Hunting and Fishing Day by a week, Moreau said.
"Hunting season is the economic bread and butter for many mom-and-pop businesses in East Feliciana," Moreau said, adding that hunters buy groceries, fuel and other supplies from parish businesses.
The economic activity can be seen by the parade of pickup trucks and four-wheeler trailers on Plank Road as Baton Rougeans and other visitors head to their hunting camps in East Feliciana or southern Mississippi, Moreau said.
Paul Davidson, director of the Black Bear Conservation Coalition, said he got involved in last year's Wildlife Expo after he was appointed to the parish Tourist Commission.
"A common interest in wildlife in a way to get people together," he said.
The event at the Bob Jones research station attracted the most attendance for any event held at an LSU AgCenter research station, he said.
"Our vision is to have a number of events throughout the parish, with several components," Davidson said.
"We just have to develop a critical mass of people willing to work on them," he said.
Slaughter Fire Chief Billy Poche said the department had a similar and successful event in 2009, but the activity was not repeated.
"We hope to make it an annual event now," Poche said.
Food vendors will operate throughout the day at Slaughter's expo, and vendors specializing in outdoor equipment will be on hand.
"I was amazed to look and find out how many people within a 50-mile radius of Slaughter are involved in doing some product for the outdoors," the fire chief said.
Rex Holmes Jr., of Vapor Trail Scents, will be the guest speaker at Slaughter, beginning at 11:30 a.m., Poche said. Holmes will talk on the proper use of deer scents and how to read deer signs in the field.
Poche said a $1 ticket will give visitors a chance to win one of many door prizes that area merchants and other supporters.
A $5 ticket will offer a chance to win one of four firearms: an AR-15-style rifle, a youth .410-gauge shotgun, a Henry lever-action .22-caliber rifle and a Taurus 9 mm handgun.
Special events for children will be held throughout the day.
At the Clinton event, children's activities will include shooting sports, wildlife furs and skins, fossils, snakes and falconry.
For adults, the research station events will include a feral swine workshop, a demonstration on how to determine the age of deer (for herd management), a native plant walk, a discussion on the benefits of controlled burns and a talk on herbicides and native browse plants.