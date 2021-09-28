On Sept. 18, Cardiovascular Institute of the South celebrated 15 years of providing cardiovascular care in Zachary. From the beginning, CIS fostered a close partnership with Lane Regional Medical Center, and together, the two formed the only comprehensive cardiovascular program in the region, a news release said.
Since then, more than 20,000 procedures have since been performed, 450 patients have been treated for heart attacks, and a new state-of-the-art catheterization laboratory is set to be installed at Lane in November of this year.
In the past 15 years, the team has brought many firsts and achievements to Zachary including:
- The first angioplasty in Zachary in 2007
- Opening of the Lane Regional Cardiovascular Center in 2008
- Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year in 2009 (CIS)
- Cycle IV Chest Pain Center Accreditation in 2020 (Lane)
- Comprehensive radial access with over 95% of heart procedures done through the wrist
- First use of devices and procedures
“For 15 years, CIS has been committed to advancing the quality and access to cardiovascular care in Zachary,” said Deepak Thekkoott, interventional cardiologist at CIS. “We have brought innovative heart and vascular treatments, with new technology and diagnostic tools to aid in the early detection and prevention of disease. We love caring for patients in this community and look forward to many years ahead.”
CIS cardiologists treat of cardiovascular disease, peripheral vascular disease and venous disease in the legs, specializing in coronary interventions, pacemaker and defibrillator management, cardiac ablations and in-clinic vein treatments. CIS also offers a variety of diagnostic services including lab work, nuclear, ultrasound, stress testing, and PET scanning. CIS provides cardiovascular coverage to Lane 24/7 and is the only full-time cardiology group in Zachary, the release said.