Forum to gather healthy goals
The Solitude Healthy Communities Forum is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at Galilee Baptist Church, 7022 CR-563, St. Francisville. The meeting will be about two hours. The meeting is to learn from community leaders and others about the needs and concerns related to health in Solitude. The goal is to prioritize a list of issues related to health that either help or hinder the community and parish from being a healthy community.
East Feliciana 4-H selling sweet potatoes, more
The East Feliciana Parish 4-H Program is accepting orders for the annual Fall Commodity Fundraiser. This year, the sale will include Louisiana grown sweet potatoes and pecans. The order deadline is Oct. 25.
An online store will allow people to pay by credit/debit cards. The price increases online to include the service and transaction fees. Visit east-feliciana-4-h-foundation.square.site/fall-commodity-sale.
The other payment methods include checks and money orders made payable to the East Feliciana 4-H Foundation. Buyers may call in, drop by the East Feliciana Extension Office, or mail orders at 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton, LA 70722. Order forms are available at www.lsuagcenter.com/articles/page1600892028852.
All orders will be available for pickup Nov. 11-12 at the East Feliciana Extension Office. Times of pickup will be announced later.
Needle art group to meet at library
The West Feliciana Parish library is relaunching Needles, Hooks, and Books for adults at 2 p.m. every Wednesday. Anyone who hand sews, knits, crochets, embroiders, cross stitches or works in a portable medium can bring their works in progress. All skill levels are welcome.
West Feliciana Trunk or Treat planned
Trunk or Treat will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at the West Feliciana Sports Park in the circle parking lot by the ball fields. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. A donation of $1 per car is asked. The trunk contest themes include scariest, favorite movie and West Feliciana pride. The concession stand will be open.
East Feliciana Council on Aging closed
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has closed due to the resurgence of the coronavirus throughout Louisiana. It will be closed until further notice.
Transportation is still being provided to all East Feliciana Parish residents for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Transportation is provided daily for residents of any age to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.
Election delayed
The Oct. 9 election has been moved to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 election moved to Dec. 11.