In 2018, the pages of The Democrat and The Watchman were filled with stories of life in the Felicianas.
We've pulled together a recap of the year as seen through our favorite stories and most newsworthy events covered in our publications. Here's a rundown of happenings from January to June. Next week, we'll rundown July through December.
January
East Feliciana Police Jury names leadership
East Feliciana Parish police jurors began the third year of their terms Jan. 2 by re-electing Louis Kent as jury president on a 6-3 vote.
St. Francisville land purchase moves to new step
The West Feliciana Parish Council gave Parish President Kevin Couhig the authority Jan. 8 to spend more than a half-million dollars to buy land around the former Mississippi River ferry landing or to file an expropriation lawsuit, if necessary.
The ordinance identifies the land as two tracts totaling 72 acres and fronting for 2,672 feet on the river. The issue of the land continued throughout the year.
The Carriage House Restaurant plans reopening
Destroyed by a fire in March, the historic Carriage House Restaurant at the Myrtles Plantation, 7747 La. 61, St. Francisville, is being rebranded and redefined.
Initially, the restaurant planned to open in the fall. Current plans call for the restaurant, which is expected to include an open wood-fire grill, to open in late January.
Kents win national award for farming
Russell and Amelia Kent, of East Feliciana Parish, are the 2018 American Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award winners.
Their prize includes a new Ford truck, courtesy of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance, and they receive paid registration to the AFBF YF&R Leadership Conference in Reno, Nevada, Feb. 16-19.
Livestock show draws 57 competitors
A Jan. 26 story highlighted the efforts of several livestock exhibitors from the Feliciana. The story featured Ashley Pugh, a 13-year-old cheer co-captain at Slaughter Community Charter School. The kids at school wouldn’t be surprised to see her at the top of a pyramid or sticking the landing of a running round-off. They might be a little more surprised to see her guiding an 1,800-pound red Brahman bull into the ring with little more than a leather strap and a tool that looks like a metal chopstick.
Ashley’s skills landed her on top of the beef competition after being named the Supreme Beef Showmanship Champion on Jan. 20 at the Feliciana Livestock Show.
Bobby Bingham, county agent in East Feliciana and St. Helena parishes, said the annual show featured 118 animals shown by 57 4-H and FFA competitors from West and East Feliciana and Woodville, Mississippi. In addition to beef cattle, competitors showed dairy animals, goats, lambs, market animals, poultry and rabbits.
Snow day in the Felicianas
A snow day in south Louisiana? Many woke up Jan. 12 to the white stuff. Dylan Parfait, 5, made a wish on New Year’s Day that it would snow again. She got her wish with 3.5 inches in St. Francisville. South Louisiana had measurable snowfall in December 2017.
West Feliciana deputy fire chief dies in car crash
Russell Achord dedicated himself to public safety and stubbornly refused to leave the field — first as a volunteer firefighter and paramedic, then law enforcement officer and finally deputy fire chief for West Feliciana Fire District No. 1.
Achord was seriously injured several years ago when another vehicle struck the ambulance he was driving, killing at least one person on board. Then just last year, he was diagnosed with lymphoma and received chemotherapy treatments that ultimately beat the disease.
According to family and friends, he never stopped serving his community despite those challenges — until Jan. 17, when Achord, 48, was killed at the scene of a crash on U.S. 61 after winter weather created dangerous driving conditions.
February
Mardi Gras parade rolls in Clinton
Rain forced the Feliciana Family & Friends to move its 13th annual Clinton Mardi Gras parade "Masquerading in the Felicianas" to Feb. 3, when it rolled in downtown Clinton with a chill in the air.
West Feliciana learns of $6.6 million revenue from nuclear power plant
West Feliciana Parish will receive $6.6 million in 2019 because of a change in how a state commission allocates taxes collected from Entergy’s nuclear plant in St. Francisville, and the money will help fund schools and much-needed road repairs.
Parish President Kevin Couhig made the announcement during a February Parish Council meeting.
Couhig said the Louisiana Tax Commission's recent decision to route all taxes collected from the River Bend Nuclear Station to West Feliciana Parish — rather than to split those funds among the 60 parishes where Entergy has customers — will offer a welcome financial boost.
Milton honored
Superintendent Hollis Milton was recognized as the 2018 Louisiana Superintendent of the Year on Feb. 15 at the national conference of the American Association of School Administrators in Nashville, Tennessee. The association is the national association for school superintendents.
March
Saints get championship rings
At a ceremony during the first home baseball game, the 2017 Class 3A state football champion West Feliciana Saints players, coaching staff and support personnel received their state championship rings. The rings are the final component of the most successful season in West Feliciana football history and a crowning achievement for a team that persevered through a grueling schedule, injuries and falling just short the previous two years.
Dispute over courthouse windows
After weeks of discussion, Judge William Carmichael, of the 20th Judicial District, after a hearing March 5, denied the St. Francisville official's request for a preliminary injunction in the dispute over the West Feliciana Parish government's replacement of windows on the 115-year-old courthouse in the town's historic district.
On March 6, the town's Board of Aldermen voted to continue legal action because the parish did not consult with the town's Historic District Commission or obtain a building permit.
The building's wood-framed windows were being replaced with metal-framed replacements. The board and the lawsuit say the metal replacement windows are a major deviation from the historical integrity of the structure, which, according to a marker outside the building, was built in 1903. A National Park Service description of the town says the courthouse, which the park service says was built in 1905, is a contributing factor on the National Historic Trust's designation of a historic district in the old part of town.
Parish President Kevin Couhig said the new windows look the same as the old when the building is viewed from the street. The window dispute continued in April when the Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to continue its legal action against parish government.
April
Tax swap plans halted
Facing opposition from parish hospital interests, the West Feliciana Parish Council decided against asking voters on Nov. 6 to switch sales tax dedications from the hospital to parish roads and bridges.
In March, the council set an April 10 public hearing on Parish President Kevin Couhig's plan to extend a parishwide half-cent sales tax approved in November 2012 to benefit West Feliciana Parish Hospital but use the proceeds for roads and bridges over a seven-year period starting on May 1, 2020.
Couhig announces retirement
West Feliciana Parish President Kevin Couhig announced in April that he would retire on Dec. 10. Couhig, who took office in 2013 as West Feliciana’s first parish president, said he hopes to spend more time traveling and enjoying his four grandchildren once he leaves office.
Drake fills open East Feliciana School Board seat
The East Feliciana Parish School Board on April 24 appointed Lillian Drake to finish the term begun by Rhonda Matthews, who resigned her seat April 10 to take a job in state government.
May
Children's Book Festival promotes reading
The second annual West Feliciana Children's Book Festival held May 5 at Parker Park in St. Francisville allowed children access to books and authors.
Tax swap resurfaces
The idea of switching sales tax revenues from the parish hospital to a road and bridge program resurfaced in May. After hearing from constituents at a public meeting, West Feliciana Parish Council members said they still have time to reconsider calling an election.
A motion to call the election sought by Parish President Kevin Couhig failed to gain a second at the council's April 9 meeting after it ran into stiff opposition from hospital officials and employees.
Feliciana students graduate
The West Feliciana School system held graduation on May 11 at the school's stadium. The Class of 2018 included 174 graduates who were a part of six state championships and earned over $18 million in scholarships, West Feliciana schools Superintendent Hollis Milton said.
East Feliciana High held its graduation May 22 at F.G. Clark Field House at Southern University.