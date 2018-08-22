Unofficially starting football season in the Felicianas
“If my mother put on shoulder pads and a uniform that was not the same as the one I was wearing, I’d run over her if she was in my way. And I love my mother!” — Bo Jackson.
Can you sense it? The warm air, fresh-cut grass, kids back in school, sound of pads popping, band members tuning their instruments and tightening their marching steps, and the cheerleaders perfecting their pyramids all signal the beginning of another football season in the Felicianas.
The official beginning of the football season for some is when the Advocate High School Preview comes out (look for it on Aug. 30). The official start of the 2018 football season for others is when their local team competes in their season opener on Aug. 31.
Silliman is two weeks ahead of other schools in the Felicianas after playing its jamboree Aug. 10 and season opener Aug. 17. The Wildcats were victorious in their season opener, a 15-14 road victory over Columbia in MAIS action.
Coach TJ Davis, on the win, said it was “fun watching our guys play with grit, guts and heart. Great seeing them carry out their work ethic from summer camp and preseason into the regular season. It will be a joy to stand on the sideline and watch them obtain the fruits of their labors.”
The Wildcats will be on the road Aug. 24 to play Amite School Center.
Though there were probably not clear winners in last week’s scrimmages that saw West Feliciana travel to Plaquemine, Slaughter Charter travel to Capital and Ascension Christian travel to East Feliciana, the scrimmages did provide an opportunity for coaches to see their teams compete against someone else and begin to identify which chess pieces to move for a successful 2018.
Head coach Devyn Baker from Slaughter Charter noted that “in the scrimmage we looked sharp but of course we have some areas we need to clean up.”
So why jump the gun and unofficially officially kick off the 2018 season for the other Feliciana football teams on Aug. 24? The answer is not that complicated.
On Aug. 24, the other schools in East and West Feliciana Parish will be playing jamborees where they keep score. In the words of the late great Vince Lombardi, “If winning isn’t everything, why do they keep score?”
Though the jamboree score does not count for or against a team’s overall record, the chance to win and tighten things up for the season opener is critical. There are bragging rights at stake in some cases.
If you are like me and think that scores matter even if it is a jamboree, the schedule for Aug. 24 promises interesting matchups for Feliciana teams.
Starting things down south, a battle of 2017 state champions will take place at Zachary as the Saints (Class 3A) and Broncos (Class 5A) meet up, yet again, in the Complete Collision/Zachary Jamboree.
Think this game is not important to Saints coach Robb Odom? Think again. Odom starred at Zachary in the 1980s and has relished the opportunity to go home and beat the Broncos. In 2015 and 2016, Odom and the Saints defeated the Broncos teams that would go on to win the 5A State Championship (2015) and finish in the semifinals (2016). Last year the Broncos broke the Saints streak with a 28-7 win.
Does the magic return for the Saints or do the Broncos start their own streak? Travel to Bronco stadium on Friday and find out. The junior varsity teams will play first at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity.
For the third year in a row, the East Feliciana Tigers will play Scotlandville in the East Baton Rouge Parish Kick-Off Classic at 7 p.m. The game will be played at Scotlandville High, and the format will have the Hornets and Tigers playing two 12-minute halves. The Hornets were 10-2 in 2017. The game will start shortly after the 6:30 p.m. opening game between Glen Oaks and Northeast is complete. The Tigers will travel to West Feliciana for their season opener Aug. 31 for what promises to be a barnburner of a grudge match between neighbors.
The Slaughter Charter Knights will travel to Loranger High to play Jewel Sumner at 7 p.m. Friday. Coach Devyn Baker indicated that the jamboree opponent is “exactly what we were looking for. The defending district champs run the triple-option, so we are excited to see how we look against it. Offensively our goal will be to manage the game and score a few points.”