East and West Feliciana voters statewide will be asked to decide the fate of eight proposed constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot. The amendments, if approved, would:
- Allow up to 65% of the money in six dedicated state funds to be invested in stocks. (Amendment 1).
- Expand property tax exemptions on which homestead exemption is claimed by veterans with service-connected disabilities. (Amendment 2).
- Allow classified civil service employees to support the election of members of their own families to public office. (Amendment 3).
- Allow local governments to waive water charges that result from water system damages not caused by the customer. (Amendment 4).
- Allows a local taxing authority to levy a lower mileage rate while maintaining the authority’s ability to adjust to the maximum authorized rate. (Amendment 5).
- Limit the increase in assessed value of homestead-exempt property in Orleans Parish to 10% after a reappraisal of Orleans Parish property. (Amendment 6).
- Change the wording of the prohibition of involuntary servitude in the state except for the “otherwise lawful administration of criminal justice.” (Amendment 7).
- Remove the requirement that permanently totally disabled homeowners must annually recertify their income to keep their special assessment level on their property (Amendment 8).
In the lone statewide race on the ballot, incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy is opposed by 12 candidates for reelection, including two Democrats, Gary Chambers, of Baton Rouge, and Luke Mixon, of Bunkie, who have generated some name recognition during the campaign.
Other names on the ballot are Beryl A. Billiot, Devin Lance Graham, W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson, Bradley McMorris, MV “Vinny” Mendoza, Salvador P. Rodriguez, Aaron C. Sigler, Syrita Steib and Thomas Wenn.