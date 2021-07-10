BATON ROUGE — In June, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Sam C. D’Aquilla, of St. Francisville, has been appointed to the Louisiana Sentencing Commission. D’Aquilla is district attorney in East and West Feliciana Parishes. He will serve as a district attorney.
The Louisiana Sentencing Commission assists the judiciary and the legislature in formulating policy. The Commission shall conduct an annual review of the State's Sentencing structure based upon existing criminal law and law relative to criminal procedure.
Stephen E. Pugh, of Ponchatoula, has been appointed to the Louisiana Executive Board on Aging. Pugh is a former member of the Louisiana House of Representatives. He will represent the 1st Public Service Commission District.
The Louisiana Executive Board on Aging is an organized board that consists of appointed members from the governor and the Legislature. The LEBA board functions as an entity to advise, report and recommend matters of relevance to the elderly of Louisiana. The LEBA board member appointments and duties are outlined in the GOEA Policy and Procedures Manual in subchapter A, §1103.