The fair fall Louisiana weather did not disappoint adventure seekers during the grand opening of Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park.
The new zip line course is the longest among the few zip line courses in Louisiana. The park features multiple tree-top platforms that allow for near-flying through the wooded East Feliciana countryside. In addition to local tourists, Magnolia Ridge attracted zip liners from other states and a group from Costa Rica, a country known for grand zip line attractions.
Gabe Ligon, the owner of nearby Barnhill Preserve, decided to work with American Adventure Park Systems, one of the North America's leaders in building zipline parks, to build a zipline park.
“We want to just bring people to peaceful East Feliciana Parish and show them that Louisiana's not just swamps; we've got rolling hills out here and so much more,” he said. “The park features a large hardwood forest and actually ends on an 820-foot zip line over the Comite River.”