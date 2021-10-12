The Clinton Market was held Oct. 3 at Courthouse Square.
The market holds a car show each month. Other groups take advantage of the event by holding their own events. Boy Scout Troop 60 held a garage sale at the nearby Clinton Methodist Church.
