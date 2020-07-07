Quad Area Head Start hosted graduation exercises at its Clinton site on June 26 and at the Jackson site June 29.
In addition to diplomas and gift baskets, signs with the graduates names were displayed on lawns and given to parents for mementos.
Quad Area Head Start is taking applications for open enrollment for 2020-21 school year. Call for an application appointment.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays. Quad Area Head Start Clinton is at 3585 La. 63, (225) 683-4234. Quad Area Head Start Jackson is at 3531 Cottage St., (225) 634-2813.