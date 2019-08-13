When qualifying ended Aug. 8 for the Oct. 12 political races, a St. Francisville lawyer ended up without an opponent and will become West Feliciana Parish's new clerk of court next July.
Stewart Hughes, in his first run for political office, qualified without opposition for the post now held by Felicia Ann Hendl, who is retiring after serving four terms in the office.
Several other candidates won offices without opposition at the end of the three-day qualifying period, including District 17 state Sen. Rick Ward, who represents all of East Feliciana and part of West Feliciana and several other parishes.
Also in West Feliciana, Dr. Chaille Daniel won reelection as parish coroner, while parish President Kenny Havard claimed a full term as the head of parish government. Havard, who gave up his seat in the state House of Representatives, last year won the remainder of the term begun by Kevin Couhig.
Two parish officeholders won reelection to new terms in East Feliciana Parish. Clerk of Court David Dart won his fourth full term when no one qualified to oppose him, and Assessor Jeff Gardner was returned to his third term, again without an opponent.
Spirited races for sheriff are underway in both parishes, with Kintell Scott and Ronnie Winters running against one-term incumbent Jeff Travis in East Feliciana.
Travis defeated four opponents in 2015, including four-term incumbent Talmadge Bunch.
In West Feliciana, where five-term incumbent Sheriff J. Austin Daniel is not seeking reelection, candidates Stan Branton Jr., Michael Roberts and Brian Spillman have been campaigning for months and all three qualified on the opening day.
A parishwide race also is underway in West Feliciana for assessor, where incumbent Randy Ritchie is not seeking reelection. As announced earlier, Richard Kendrick and Jerry Tanner are seeking the post.
In East Feliciana, an unexpected matchup for parish coroner will pit incumbent Dr. Michael Cramer against challenger Dr. Dewitt Bickham.
Three incumbent members of the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury won new terms: Edward Brooks Sr. in District 2, Keith Mills in District 4-A and Michael Cheatham in District 5.
Six seats on the Police Jury features races between:
- Chrissie O'Quin and Larry Thomas in District 1A. Incumbent Glen Kent did not seek reelection.
- Incumbent Chris Hall and challenger George Turner in District 1B. Hall defeated Turner for the post four years ago.
- Incumbent Jason McCray and Perry Sagely, District 3.
- Incumbent Dwight Hill and Richard Oliveaux, District 4B.
- Incumbent Sean P. Smith and challengers Michael Ray Bradford, Lyman K. Fleniken and Chris Rouchon in District 6.
- Incumbent Louis Kent, the jury's president, and Dorman "Chip" Bunch in District 7.
Two new members of the West Feliciana Parish Council won their office when no one qualified against them. Clay Pinson will take over the District C seat from Mel Percy, who did not seek reelection, and Kevin Dreher won the District E at-large seat now held by Sydney Picou Walker, who announced earlier this year she would not seek reelection.
District B member John C. Thompson did not get an opponent in his bid for another term, but current Council President Bill May is opposed by Justin Metz for the District D seat and District A incumbent Melvin Young is opposed by Jerry Landrum.
In a special election, Scotty Owens won the remainder of the West Feliciana School Board District 2 term begun by Kevin Beauchamp, who resigned earlier this year.
Several legislative races will be on the Oct. 12 ballots in the Felicianas.
Some West Feliciana voters will have the opportunity to choose among four candidates for state Senate from District 32, which runs from North Louisiana to the St. Francisville area. The candidates are Daniel M. Cole, Jena; Judia Duhon, Olla; former Sheriff Steve May, Columbia; and Glen D. Womack, Harrisonburg.
Voters in the northwest corner of West Feliciana Parish can choose among two candidates for the state House of Representatives from District 18, Brandon Bergeron, of Fordoche, and incumbent Jeremy LaCombe, of New Roads.
LaCombe won the remainder of Rep. Major Thibaut's term in a special election earlier this year.
Some East Feliciana voters will choose between incumbent Rep. Robby Carter, of Greensburg, and Marylee Bellau, of Kentwood, in the House District 72 race.
Most voters in the Felicianas will vote in the House District 62 race, which pits incumbent Roy Daryl Adams, of Jackson, against challengers Johnny Arceneaux, St. Francisville; Bradley Behrnes, Slaughter; and Derald Spears Sr., Ethel.
Adams won the remainder of former Rep. Kenny Havard's term in special spring balloting and participated in this year's regular legislative session.
A Clinton man, Jonathan Loveall, will be on the ballot in both parishes for the open District 8 seat on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. He is opposed by Preston Castille and Vereta T. Lee, both of Baton Rouge, and Chakesha Webb Scott, Zachary.