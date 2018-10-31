Story time for preschoolers
The Jackson and Clinton library branches will host Head Start story time at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The Head Start children will visit the library for the event, which is open to other children as well.
Baker business expo
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the Baker-Zachary alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Economic Development committee will host a small business expo-holiday mingle at the Baker Recreation Center, 1420 Alabama St., Baker. The event is to promote local small businesses and showcase local community talent. Admission is free.
Holiday time for Clinton Market
The Clinton Market will be held twice in November, Saturday, and again on Nov. 17. This is a chance to enjoy the fall weather, make new friends and stroll around the courthouse square while looking for Christmas gifts. The market is open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Harvest in the Hills deadline
The ninth annual Harvest in the Hills is Nov. 11 at Greenwood Plantation, St. Francisville. Sara Collins and Parish County Line will be performing. Visit bontempstix.com/events/hnh2018 for information and tickets.
Garden party
The Friends of Rosedown will hold a Garden Party and House Tour at 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Rosedown State Historic Site to celebrate the return of the Henry Clay armoire. Cost is $75 a person, which include music, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Order online at friends-gardenparty2018.eventbrite.com.
Thanksgiving prep
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office Triad Program is seeking donations to support an annual dinner. The dinner includes door prizes. The Thanksgiving dinner will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at United Methodist Church, 9856 Royal St. Anyone age 60 and older are invited to attend. For information about donating, call (225) 784-3109.
Palliative care seminar
Lane Regional Medical Center and Hospice of Baton Rouge will host a free seminar, "Navigating Palliative Care," from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, in the third-floor conference room at Lane Diagnostic Center, 6550 Main St., Zachary. Lunch is included. Registration is requested. Call (225) 658-4573 or email kmiller@lanermc.org.
The seminar will highlight the goals of palliative care and hospice care, and how these types of care can assist with symptom control in the home and prevent hospital readmissions. CEUs for social workers will be offered. Presentations will be made by Dr. Guido DeJesus, of Hospice of Baton Rouge; and Auldyn Hirschey, of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.