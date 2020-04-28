In anticipation of some of the restrictions being lifted in the near future by (Gov. John Bel Edwards), we, the Police Jury, would like to make every effort to keep our workers and the public they serve safe. As per Gov. Edward's latest guidance, there will be a new order coming out around the end of this month. We anticipate that there will be stipulations in the new order for continuing with some of the protective measures in place now.
He has also stated on multiple occurrences that PPE (personal protective equipment) will be maintained in this new order, along with some social distancing guidelines. Getting our economy open again will be nearly as critical a task as was the fight against this virus. We will do everything we can to get this in motion as quickly as possible and provide any assistance possible.
In order for us to more personalize this service to your specific needs, I encourage you to reach out to us. If you are a business owner or manager of an East Feliciana-based establishment or service provider, please provide me with the following information through our East Feliciana Parish Police Jury Facebook Page Messenger or email me at: efeoc@outlook.com, so we can begin preparations to assist you:
- Name and address of your establishment
- Single point of contact for your establishment (name, phone, email)
- Total number of employees of your establishment
- Type of service you provide
Joseph “Jody” Moreau, East Feliciana Parish Parish manager/OHSEP director
(225) 719-1962, efeoc@outlook.com