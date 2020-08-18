JACKSON — In an election twice postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, Fred Allen regained the post of town marshal by a 19-vote margin.
Allen had 245 votes to incumbent Mark Dousay’s 226 in Saturday’s runoff balloting, according to returns released by the Secretary of State’s Office.
Turnout for the election was 30.9% of the town’s registered voters, the Secretary of State’s Office reported.
The election originally was scheduled for April 4, but Gov. John Bel Edwards and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin twice pushed it back because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Jackson’s mayor and Board of Trustees members were elected in the town’s first primary balloting on July 20.
Allen served as the town’s chief law enforcement office from 2008 to 2016 before Dousay defeated him by an 18-vote difference, 303 to 285.