Storms and pandemics
As this is being written, Louisiana is prepping for Hurricane Ida. This section will be printed before we know the effects of the storm.
And the COVID-19 pandemic continues on.
In that vein, remember to check to make sure events you are planning to attend are still being held at the same time and place.
In the meantime, please be safe during these scary times.
Clinton Market set
The next monthly Clinton Community Market is from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, on the East Feliciana Courthouse Square. Bring the family to this free event to shop for homemade items, baked goods, plants and much more. For information, call (225) 405-8286.
Audubon events postponed until April
Due to the recent surge of COVID-19, the Friends of Oakley Board decided to postpone its gala "Audubon under the Oaks" until early April. The symposium is also postponed until then, Getting a refund or keeping a reservation will be the choice of those who have already purchased tickets. Contact the venue at which you purchased your tickets if you wish to be reimbursed.
Update online records for West Feliciana water payments
The West Feliciana Parish Government has changed payment processors for water bills, which means lower fees for electronic payments. In an email, the parish said this change has been mostly seamless, but there are a few minor tasks to be completed.
Customers who have a saved payment method or who are enrolled in autopay will need to log into the web portal and renew their card information. Though it may appear that the saved payment method is intact, it is saved with the legacy payment processor, and it will not be processed.
People who need to register as a new web user, can click the “Register Here” button below the “Log In” and “Quick Pay” buttons on West Feliciana Parish Government’s Payment Portal https://wfparish.epayub.com/ .
To edit existing wallet items, log in and click change my saved payment information at the top.
Also, the parish is no longer accepting credit card payments over the phone.
Break Up With Salt
LSU Ag Center Nutrition Agent Layne Langley will offer Break Up with Salt on Mondays Sept. 13, 20 and 27 and Oct. 4. Two time options are available — 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The class will meet at LSU AGCenter West Feliciana Parish, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville. Deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 3 at https://forms.office.com/r/9RhsJPwqiY/. For information, call (225) 635-3614.
East Feliciana Council on Aging closed
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has closed once again due to the resurgence of the coronavirus throughout Louisiana. It will be closed until further notice.
However, transportation is still being provided to all East Feliciana Parish residents for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Transportation is provided daily for residents of any age to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride for this.
Help map internet speeds in rural Louisiana
Many communities in the Baton Rouge area, especially in rural areas, are participating in the Delta Broadband Mapping Project.
People are asked to visit https://dra.gov/speedtest when in an area and fill out the form with their address and run the internet speed test. This allows the project to see what’s going on in the areas. If your home or business is unable to access the internet, be sure to enter that information, also.
Activities to remember
Hands-free CPR classes: At West Feliciana Hospital the first Friday of every month at 10 a.m. The next classes are Sept. 3 and Oct. 1. To register for this free class, contact the hospital at (225) 635-2443 or visit wfph.org.
Free Live Music in Parker Park: Sept. 23, Ernest Scott and Funk Children; and Oct. 28, Florida Street Blowhards
Yellow Leaf Arts Festival: Oct. 30-31 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Parker Park.