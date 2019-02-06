Tarries Greenup, 45, has announced his candidacy for Louisiana House of Representatives District 62 seat, which includes East Feliciana Parish, West Feliciana Parish and Zachary. He is a Democrat.
“Due to the recent news of mass job layoffs, decreased school funding and failing infrastructure directly affecting District 62, I felt an urgency to offer myself to serve our district as state representative,” Greenup said.
Greenup is a resident of East Feliciana Parish and lifelong Louisiana resident. He is married to Gwen Collins-Greenup. Greenup is a minister and the owner of Greenup Consulting and Development Group LLC, a strategic management consulting firm to nonprofits, churches, associations and small businesses.
Greenup attended East Baton Rouge Parish public schools. He earned an associate degree in process technology from ITI Technical College. He also holds bachelor of science in religion, master of business administration, and master of arts in theological studies degrees from Liberty University. He is a candidate for a doctor of business administration at Liberty University, where he focuses his doctoral research on organizational development, leadership development, human resource management, and workforce planning and employment.
Greenup is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management, National Association of Sports Officials and Louisiana High School Athletic Association. He enjoys officiating basketball, football, baseball, softball and volleyball. He also volunteers with organizations that focus on youth development, mentoring and empowerment.
Greenup’s platform will focus on three major areas of strategic growth and reform: economic development, education and health care. “At the end of the day, we all want the same thing: a better place to live, work and raise our families. And I’m willing to work with elected officials, community leaders, the business community and the people of District 62 to move our district forward,” said Greenup.
Visit www.upwithgreenup.com for information about Greenup’s platform and campaign for Louisiana House of Representatives District 62. Election Day is Feb. 23. Early voting is Saturday, Feb. 9, through Feb. 16, except Sunday.