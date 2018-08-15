Silliman, Central Private to faceoff in football scrimmage
While schools within the Louisiana High School Athletic Association are just starting preparations for the 2018 season, which begins with jamborees on Aug. 24, Mississippi Association of Independent Schools members Silliman Institute and Central Private have been working hard to prepare for their season openers Friday.
Silliman will be on the road to play Columbia Academy. A scrimmage between the two was held on Aug. 3 at the Silliman practice field.
The scrimmage format consisted of 10 plays for each team’s starting offense from the 35-yard line, a short break, an additional 10 plays each from the 35-yard line, a session for both teams' backups, with 10 red-zone plays for each teams' starting offense and defense.
Both defenses appeared to be ahead of the offenses, as would be expected this early in the season. Silliman is breaking in a new offensive line that is significantly smaller than last year’s squad that averaged over 270 pounds across the front.
The big play in the early portion of the scrimmage was a long run by junior running back Jack Jackson that put the Wildcats in the red zone. After short gains on successive running plays, sophomore quarterback Hastings Dawson was sacked and no points were scored. Central Private similarly had some success running the ball but gains were limited to five or six yards.
Coach TJ Davis was excited about how his young kids “stepped up and filled the roles of those we lost to injury through camp. That was a big plus coming out of the scrimmage.”
As anticipated, the returning skill players' performance pleased Davis.
“Our skill guys picked up right where we left off from last year, through summer and camp. If those guys continue to grow, they will be a lot of fun to watch under the lights," he said.
The Wildcats hosted a jamboree on Aug. 10 with Central Private and the Amite School Center varsity and junior varsity teams. Jack Jackson found the end zone on long runs in both games for Silliman.
Fall Sports kickoff the new school year
Though football is the obvious sport that people think of when school begins, other great sports such as cross-country, swimming and volleyball are just as fun to watch.
The Lady Saints kicked off their 2018 volleyball season with a scrimmage at Woodlawn on Aug. 11. Coach Celeste Thornhill and the Lady Saints will be on the road with scrimmages through Aug. 23 and will kick off the home schedule with freshman, junior varsity and varsity games against Baton Rouge High School on the newly resurfaced West Feliciana High School gym on Aug. 8.
The Lady Saints compete in District 5-III which includes Mentorship Academy, Baker, Brusly and Livonia.
The Slaughter Community Charter School Knights started the season with a scrimmage Aug. 14 at Northeast. Lady Knights coach Harmony Tadlock will field a team of 14 players with three seniors.
The program was discontinued two years ago, and this is the first time playing volleyball for all but one of the girls.Nonetheless, coach Tadlock is excited.
“They are training up quickly, and I am proud of the progress they have made so far, and I’m looking forward to a great season," she said.
Tadlock is being assisted by Dr. Stephanie Goudeau, who Tadlock said has been a "huge blessing." Goudeau played volleyball in high school and has coached several sports throughout her career.
“They are playing as a team and are having fun; that’s what is important," Tadlock said. “We hope that people will come out and support the girls and are happy to be hosting several games on our new campus.”